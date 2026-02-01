NHL Division 1B: Clare ease to victory over Antrim, Down make Wexford earn it

Clare sit top of Division 1B on score difference following a 2-30 to 1-19 win over Antrim in Cushendall.

Mark Rodgers landed 0-8 of his 0-12 tally in the first half as the Banner opened a nine-point lead by the midway point despite some sloppy finishing.

Seaan Elliott kept Antrim in touch with frees – finishing with 0-10, all from placed balls – but a well-taken first-half goal from Shane Meehan, created by Rodgers and David Fitzgerald, helped the visitors to a 1-13 to 0-7 cushion for the break. Antrim goalkeeper Cormac McFadden produced a number of outstanding saves in the first half to prevent further damage but Clare kept the hosts at arm’s length after the resumption.

Brian Lohan’s side pushed it out to 2-20 to 0-12 before Antrim hit back with a Conal Cunning goal but the visitors were always in control, Tony Kelly adding a couple of late scores while Shane O’Donnell, introduced for his first appearance of the league, rounded off the scoring.

Meanwhile, Wexford also made a long trip north to Ballycram to pick up a second win of the campaign but were pushed all the way by Down, eventually winning by 0-27 to 0-25.

Wexford racked up 0-20 in the first half and led by eight at the break, but Down ate into their lead bit by bit. When Daithi Sands levelled matters at 0-25 apiece with four minutes to go, a famous win looked on the cards for the Mourne men.

However, Keith Rossiter’s side ground it out, with Jack Redmond and Simon Roche coming up with late scores to see them to a narrow and precious win.

Down’s Pearse Óg McCrickard attempts a block on Wexford's Jack Redmond. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Wexford were in total control during the opening half – Roche, Kevin Foley (0-3 apiece), Redmond, Tomás Kinsella, James Byrne and Ross Banville all on the mark as they opened a 0-17 to 0-7 lead 10 minutes before the interval.

But it was all change after the break as substitute Paul Sheehan landed 0-4, while Niall McFarland, Daithí Swords, Cathal Coleman and top-scorer Pearse Óg McCrickard all registered as the home side, beaten by 10 points away to Carlow in round one, smelled blood.

However, Wexford steadied things in the closing stages and will be relieved to come away with a second win.

At Parnell Park on Saturday, a pair of first-quarter goals from Ronan Hayes gave Dublin the foothold they needed to see off Kildare 2-19 to 0-11. The Lilywhites, playing above Division 2 for the first time in 46 years, struck 14 wides as they struggled on placed balls.

The Dubs were 2-8 to 0-5 in front at the break, Kildare scoring just once from play. Top-scorer Donal Burke, who finished with 0-11, added two points in the third quarter with Dara Purcell chipping in with one as Dublin stretched their lead and a hat-trick of frees from Na Fianna’s Burke on the run-in, along with a Darragh Power white flag, saw Dublin run out easy winners.

Wexford are up next for Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s charges, with Kildare hosting Antrim.

Weekend results

Dublin 2-19 Kildare 0-11

Antrim 1-19 Clare 2-30

Down 0-25 Wexford 0-27