Live National League updates: Donegal and Kerry renew acquaintances in Division 1

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second weekend of the National Football and Hurling leagues. After Saturday saw some thrilling contests in Derry, Armagh and Galway, let’s hope it’s an equally exciting Sunday. The replay of last year’s football final takes place in Ballyshannon, as Donegal look for revenge on Kerry, while Dublin look to get their first win of the league over old rivals Mayo. In the small ball, All-Ireland champions Tipperary visit Division 1A newcomers Offaly, while Limerick look to kick off with a win over Waterford.

Andy Moran beat old rivals Galway and Padraic Joyce in his first league game as Mayo manager last week. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho