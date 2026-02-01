Late rally gets Waterford over the line against Limerick

NFL Division 1A: Waterford 1-21 Limerick 0-20

If the league cannot be trusted, why should we ever be surprised? A week after Waterford looked anaemic in a 14-point loss to Cork, an emergency course of iron supplements produced a stirring performance on home turf and a rousing victory against the odds.

Apart from one debutante, Limerick’s team was stacked with familiar names and seasoned campaigners, but when the temperature rose in the final quarter Waterford were not lacking for desire or guile. Only a point separated the teams with five minutes of normal time remaining and by then the momentum was with the visitors. Waterford, though, came up with four of the last five scores and, in racing terms, won going away.

Still without the Ballygunner battalion as well as pillar players such as Stephen Bennett and Tadhg de Búrca, this was a hugely nourishing result for Waterford. With two teams to go down from Division 1A, Waterford’s status as one of the relegation favourites would have hardened during the week, but they have given themselves more than a fighting chance now. Their next home game against Offaly will be critical.

“We looked for a reaction and we got it,” said Waterford manager Peter Queally. “I won’t lie to you, it’s been a tough week. We were hurting. We wanted a response, we wanted a good fighting performance. Performance was paramount today. When our backs were to the wall, we showed a bit of resilience to eke out and get a result which is a massive bonus to us. It’s put us in a good position mentally for the coming rounds of the league.”

Limerick manager John Kiely identified a lack of “sharpness” in his players, which is slightly surprising given how many of them had lined out in the preseason Munster league and how many of them have been flying for their colleges in the Fitzgibbon Cup in recent weeks.

Limerick's William O'Donoghue in action against Waterford's Iarlaith Daly. Photograph: Inpho

At half-time they trailed by just a point, having played against the wind, and it looked as if the game was at their mercy. Remarkably, though, Limerick never led in the second half. They drew level immediately after the break, 0-10 apiece, and made a surge in the final quarter, but otherwise they were hounded and harried and made to chase.

The game probably swung on a black card penalty, nine minutes into the second half. Just like the black card penalty Waterford were awarded in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last week, there looked to be plenty of cover when the outstanding Reuben Halloran was brought down by the Limerick corner back Matthew Fitzgerald.

But it seems like referees have been advised to err on the side of implementation with the black card rule and Shane Bennett rifled the penalty high to Nickie Quaid’s left. The pace of the shot beat him all ends up.

That gave Waterford a four-point lead and some breathing space for the first time in the game. During the 10-minute period when Limerick were reduced to 14 men, though, Waterford only outscored them by 1-4 to 0-5, which meant the game was still in the balance when the playing numbers were evened up.

Cian Lynch, who was superb, got his hand on a pile of ball in the final quarter, alongside Gearoid Hegarty, who landed three massive points in the last 15 minutes. Will O’Donoghue made a storming run through the heart of the Waterford defence and Diarmaid Byrnes came up with his third point – at his seventh attempt.

Ultimately, though, Limerick needed a goal and the only chance they created in the second half was butchered when Hegarty misdirected a simple pass to Donnacha Ó Dálaigh.

Waterford’s big players stood up too. Bennett kept attacking from wing back and his second point in the 68th minute stiffened Waterford’s nerve just when Limerick had reduced the deficit to the bare minimum.

Waterford's Jamie Barron and Limerick's Diarmaid Byrnes. Photograph: Inpho

Jamie Barron and Darragh Lyons were terrific too around the middle and in a meddling wind and with tricky underfoot conditions, Halloran’s dead ball striking was magnificent. From 12 shots at the target he scored 11 points, including one from play. The only free he missed, ten minutes from the end, was one of the easiest that he faced, but he recovered from that shock to hit two vital points down the home stretch.

Waterford brought the kind of aggression and intensity that had been pointedly lacking against Cork last week. Their set up was better designed to squeeze the space in their own half and with the ball not zipping around like it was in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, their scramble defence was more effective too. At this time of the year, though, games are often decided by something as fundamental and uncomplicated as attitude and, in the end, Waterford seemed to want it more.

“Nothing stands out as regards somebody grabbed the bull by the horns and got a great score or whatever,” said Queally. “Our crucial scores were probably frees, but those frees were won in rucks and that was a big thing for us. We really came out the right side in that middle third when it came to the breaking ball. When the game was in the melting pot we did come out with those vital breaks that we won and we battled for them and probably worked a few frees out of that.”

In the coming weeks, they will need that moxie in spades.

Waterford: B Nolan (0-2f); M Power, C Prunty, C Keane; B Lynch (0-1), I Daly, S Bennett (1-2, 1-0pen); D Lyons, M Fitzgerald; C Lyons (0-1), J Barron (0-1), R Halloran (0-11, 9f, 1′65); P Curran, M Kiely, C Treen (0-3). Subs: C Daly for Prunty (55 mins), J Power for Curran (59), S Mackey for Treen (68).

Limerick: N Quaid; M Fitzgerald, S Finn, B Nash; D Byrnes (0-3, 2f), W O’Donoghue, C Coughlan; A English, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty (0-3), C Lynch (0-1), T Morrissey; D Ó Dálaigh (0-1), S O’Brien (0-4), A O’Connor (0-8, 7f). Subs: E Hurley for English (34 mins), H Flanagan for Ó Dálaigh, P O’Donovan for Morrissey (both 57), J Fitzgerald for O’Donovan, O O’Farrell for O’Brien (both 63).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).