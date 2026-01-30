‘There’s no way of buttering it up. Limerick hurlers are back in the pack’

Ten days ago, Ardscoil Rís staged an event to celebrate the career of Declan Hannon, their most decorated past pupil. One hundred and forty invited guests filled the beautiful new auditorium on the school’s campus and, on stage, Will O’Callaghan from Off The Ball interviewed people who had soldiered with Hannon and against him.

But there was a moment in the evening that spoke more eloquently than any of the special guests. Every cup that Hannon had lifted as captain of Ardscoil Rís, Mary Immaculate College and the Limerick senior hurlers was summoned from their current homes and carried to the stage by eight young hurlers from the school. Eight cups. Hannon led the generation that changed Limerick’s sky and revealed the sun.

Every empire reaches an end. For this group of Limerick players, that time is drawing near. When Limerick were upended by Dublin in the greatest shock of last year’s hurling championship, they fielded a team of All Stars and Hall of Famers. Of their starting team, 13 had appeared in at least four All-Ireland finals.

Of those, though, 11 are already in their 30s or will reach that age this year. None of that is necessarily a barrier to winning the 2026 All-Ireland. When Clare won the title two years ago, 10 of their starters in the final were 30 or over.

But have Limerick a clear plan for what happens next? Or are they still focused on squeezing the last drop from now? Does the material exist to refresh the team without losing altitude?

Among the underlying trends, there are mixed signals. Limerick colleges or universities have won eight of the last 10 Fitzgibbon Cups, and University of Limerick are scorching favourites to retain their title. Their nearest challengers are Mary I, another Limerick institution.

But both are drawing players from a spectrum of counties. Only four of UL’s starters in this week’s victory over UCC were from Limerick, and that was also the case with Mary I.

“The quantity might be down, but the quality is not down,” says Jamie Wall, the manager of Mary I. “Now, look, it depends on what you call players coming through. Adam English, Colin Coughlan, Cathal O’Neill, Aidan O’Connor and Shane O’Brien are all still in college. Are these guys coming through, or are they there? I would say Limerick are still bringing through as many good players as anyone else. Certainly, as many players that will end up playing senior.”

Adam English is challenged by Ethan Twomey on May 18th last when Limerick defeated Cork in Round 4 of the Munster championship. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

At age-grade levels, though, results have dropped off markedly. Limerick haven’t contested a Munster minor final since 2020 and have picked up just one Munster under-20 title in the same period.

“I would say the genuine person on the ground would be concerned,” says Mark Foley, the former Limerick captain and Adare manager. “I think it would be wrong to say the academy has regressed but I think there’s work to be done [around the county]. I think the work goes a lot deeper than people realise and that’s probably why we’re not seeing the volume of players coming through.”

Before that, Limerick had enjoyed the most bountiful period of underage success in their history. Between 2011 and 2020, Limerick won four Munster minor titles and contested two other finals, while their under-21s/20s won three Munster titles, two of which were converted into All-Irelands. Limerick’s success at senior level was built squarely on that foundation.

Every analysis of how Limerick had climbed to the top was traced to their academy, widely acclaimed as the best resourced and most productive nursery for young talent in the country. Everybody else was chasing. So, have they caught up?

“The work going into it is as much as it ever was,” says Pat Donnelly, the county board coaching officer and former head of the academy. “We have a few new faces and a few new ideas, but it’s basically the same principles. I think people are – not panicking – but are saying things that they’re not really sure of [about the lack of recent underage success].

“I know winning [at underage] does make a difference there’s no doubt about that. You can see it with Tipp after winning minors and under-20s. But I think we’ve a nice minor team this year, I think we’ll do all right. Our 20s will do okay and we’d hope to get a few out of that.”

Donnelly thinks that the senior team will be “replenished” this year with “four or five” new players, but John Kiely hasn’t performed that kind of surgery on the starting 15 since 2018, his second year in charge.

Limerick used more players in last year’s league – 39 – than any other Munster county, and yet their only breakthrough players in the championship were Adam English and Aidan O’Connor.

Cathal O’Neill has played 24 times in the championship, in a variety of positions. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Cathal O’Neill and Colin Coughlan have both been on the panel since 2021, but Coughlan has made just nine championship appearances in that time. O’Neill has played 24 times in the championship, in a variety of positions from numbers five to 12, but has yet to cement a place. How long does it take? David Reidy was 30 when he started his first All-Ireland final. O’Neill has been patient.

When they needed something different in defence, they improvised: Barry Nash, Barry Murphy (who has been cut from the panel), Will O’Donoghue and O’Neill all had established profiles in other areas of the field before taking up postings at the back. New defenders were tried and left on the bench.

Elsewhere on the panel there has been significant churn. Shane Dowling and Jason Gillane were Limerick’s goalies in the first half of last season while Nickie Quaid recovered from a serious knee injury. But both of them have been let go and Colin Ryan has been called in.

Ryan was a sub goalie for the minors in 2013, but otherwise his career has been as an outfield player. Quaid will be 37 this year and there is every chance it will be his final season. So, at 30 years of age Ryan begins an apprenticeship in the art of the quarterback goalkeeper, that has been so fundamental to Limerick’s system.

This is Kiely’s 10th season as manager, and it may be his last too. Kiely and Paul Kinnerk both agreed to a two-year extension at the end of 2024, an arrangement that concludes at the end of this season. Kiely, though, has a significant role with the 2027 Ryder Cup in Adare Manor, and it simply may not be possible to combine those duties with another year as Limerick manager.

Caroline Currid has returned for her third spell as performance coach, and the importance of that cannot be overstated. Donal O’Grady has rejoined the management team too, after a year in charge of the minors and his return is interesting for different reasons. O’Grady’s name wasn’t listed when the management team for this year was ratified by the county board in December, but he was present on the sideline during the Munster League. The feeling is that O’Grady is being groomed as Kiely’s successor.

The challenge for Kiely and Kinnerk this season is to begin the process of transition while simultaneously launching a serious tilt at the All-Ireland. To do that, trust will need to be shared more widely.

“There are some young lads [on the panel] who are in their early 20s or their mid-20s now, that have been knocking on the door, and this is probably the year when there will be opportunities,” says James Ryan, the former Limerick captain and head of games with the Limerick county board.

“But there’s no way of buttering it up: we’re back in the pack. You don’t say that lightly. Limerick are still a contender, but there’s a lot of teams that are doing more than playing catch-up: they have caught up.”

They are the hunters now. Dangerous.