NFL previews: Donegal primed for All-Ireland rematch as Kerry travel to Ballyshannon

Saturday

Division 1

Armagh v Galway, Athletic Grounds, 5pm (Live, RTÉ 2)

Despite a high degree of turnover and player unavailability, Armagh came out all guns blazing and put a big score on Monaghan in Clones last weekend. It was interesting to see Blaine Hughes in goal, putting in a great display on the restarts – the virus that wiped out the then champions in that fateful quarter of an hour last June. They also compiled a good total (1-27) without any two-pointers and just 0-2 from dead balls. Galway, who pipped them in last year’s All-Ireland group match, had a decent afternoon despite losing to Mayo. The unveiling of new forwards – 1-10 between Ciarán Mulhern, Fionn McDonagh and Oisín McDonagh, and some bewitching kick passes from Mulhern – was some compensation for the result. Verdict: Armagh

Division 2

Kildare v Offaly, St Conleth’s Park, 6pm

The teams played out a lively Division 3 final last March with Offaly winning. Kildare kicked on to win the Tailteann Cup and in an impressive show of their ability to stay afloat in the new division, responded to draw in Omagh. Offaly realistically would have been looking for something out of last weekend’s game against Louth and they played very well in the first half and shot well for two-pointers. Embellishing Kildare’s result last time out was having to play with 14 for most of the second half. Verdict: Kildare

Tyrone's Ethan Jordan warming up ahead of last weekend's game against Kildare. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Derry v Tyrone, Celtic Park, 6pm (Live, BBC iPlayer and GAA+)

Two of the three favourites for promotion on opening weekend – allowing that Meath and Derry were playing each other – face each off, having failed to win their first match. The signs were more alarming for Derry who started strongly before letting Meath overhaul them, whereas Tyrone got caught at the end. Were Derry to lose again, their presumed promotion would be in ruins after just two outings. Ethan Jordan had a powerful debut for Tyrone, scoring 1-9 (1-4 from play). They will do well to travel and win but it is within their compass. Verdict: Tyrone

Division 3

Limerick v Down, Mick Neville Park, 2pm

Limerick pulled off a creditable draw against Laois last weekend despite missing so many of their strongest line-up. Now, they come face to face with promotion favourites Down, who were a little underwhelming in their defeat of Clare. Still, that should fire them along here. Verdict: Down

Wexford v Laois, Wexford Park, 6pm

One of the results of the opening weekend was Wexford’s successful raid on Fermanagh, a first competitive win in the North for more than a decade. After an opening day in which they struggled to make possession count on the scoreboard, Laois may have their work cut out. Verdict: Wexford

Division 4

Carlow v Wicklow, Cullen Park, 6pm

Joe Murphy’s improvement of Carlow was evident in the win up in Antrim and they can progress further here, as Wicklow were frustrating against Leitrim until Mark Jackson’s late deliverance. Verdict: Carlow

Kerry's Tomás Kennedy scores a goal against Roscommon. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Sunday

Division 1

Donegal v Kerry, Father Tierney Park, Ballyshannon, 1.30pm (Live, TG4)

The reunion of the All-Ireland finalists has created a widespread view that it’s Donegal’s moment to shine and adjust the record after last July’s disappointment. Certainly, there will be motivation. There is also a solid display in the bank, having come away from Croke Park with the points last weekend. Jim McGuinness got cranky when asked about the viability of last year’s zonal defence but there had been evidence of variety against Dublin. Jack O’Connor (just about) got the first-outing win under his belt and with players to come back, will have been happy enough, especially with the display of young Tomás Kennedy, channelling Kieran Donaghy with his aerial and scoring prowess. League contests aren’t always significant but there’s been a lot of noise about this and Donegal will probably respond. Verdict: Donegal

Mayo v Dublin, MacHale Park, 1.30pm

Dublin learned more than they earned in Ger Brennan’s first outing against Donegal last weekend. A subdued start gave rise to a livelier second half, with Luke Breathnach continuing to impress when introduced. Mayo escaped with a win from Salthill but were clearly the better team overall. A more direct style was in evidence and Rob Hennelly’s restoration in goal gave them a two-point capability – from dead ball, anyway. Darragh Beirne was also an impressive debutant at corner forward, getting a goal and producing a range of saleable dummies to create openings up front. The balance in this fixture has swung in recent years with Mayo winning two of the last three in an overall context of two from 12. They can keep that going. Verdict: Mayo

Dublin manager Ger Brennan during last weekend's game against Donegal. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Roscommon v Monaghan, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

The two promoted teams had contrasting fates in week one. Roscommon’s confident blitz of two-pointers nearly took down the All-Ireland champions in Killarney even, in the absence of their St Brigid’s contingent. Monaghan on the other hand were well beaten at home by Armagh. That’s the trajectory. Verdict: Roscommon

Division 2

Louth v Cork, Drogheda, 1.30pm

Both had good wins last week, Cork’s a bit more frantic given the scale of Cavan’s resistance but John Cleary will have been pleased to see Stephen Sherlock bringing some of his extraordinary club form to bear off the bench. Louth finished strongly in Tullamore with the All Star duo of Craig Lennon and Sam Mulroy top scoring. This should be ultra-competitive. Verdict: Cork

Cavan v Meath, Breffni Park, 3.45pm (Live, TG4)

Meath were the standout performers in the division and although their win over Derry was a big move in the promotion race, they will know that this frontier clash is never straightforward. Cavan came very close to taking the points in Cork, as Gearóid McKiernan took a grip at centrefield and their direct football paid dividends. Meath’s Jack Flynn was immense in that sector last week, combining physicality with scoring accuracy. The visitors need to keep it going. Verdict: Meath

Cavan's Gearoid McKiernan put in a strong shift at midfield last weekend against Cork. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Division 3

Clare v Westmeath, Páirc Chíosóg, 2pm

Clare were feisty in Newry but were ultimately outgunned. That level of score-taking would probably be sufficient to win this, as Westmeath relied on a phenomenal display from Jonathan Lynam to beat Sligo. Verdict: Clare

Sligo v Fermanagh, Markievicz Park, 2pm

Sligo were a bit unlucky to be pipped at the post by Westmeath, whereas Fermanagh manager Declan Bonner was left lamenting poor conversion rates after losing to Wexford. If Sligo can replicate their centrefield display and conjure up scores like Pat Spillane’s brace of two-pointers off the bench, this could be further trouble for the visitors. Verdict: Sligo

Division 4

Leitrim v Waterford, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 1pm

Leitrim can build on a good display in Aughrim to take the points against Waterford, who didn’t get to play last weekend. Verdict: Leitrim

Longford v London, Pearse Park, 1pm

Their match against Waterford called off, Longford debut this season and should take the points even though the visitors are off the mark after a draw with Tipperary. Verdict: Longford

Tipperary v Antrim, St Flannan’s Park, Moneygall, 2pm

Neither side will be particularly happy with the opening weekends, although Seán O’Connor played well to share the spoils in London while Antrim lost at home to Carlow. Verdict: Tipperary