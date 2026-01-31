Jim McGuinness can sniff out disrespect in an instant, but chasing Kerry matters above all

“Listen, I suppose no more than the Cork hurlers there’ll be a fairly heavy postmortem after this one. We’ll go away, we’ll think about the game, we’ll reflect on the game. You try to get as many things right as you can. Sometimes you just have to take your hat off and say the better team won. We made too many mistakes to win the game. We have to make peace with that.” – Jim McGuinness, post-match press conference, 2025 All-Ireland final

Sometimes you just say things. You throw out phrases and hope they’re enough to get you through the next few minutes and out the gap. Say them enough and people will leave you alone. That’s what you’re aiming for, basically. The words themselves? Sea mist. Vapour.

In Donegal over the winter, you’d have had to look hard to find many people making peace with the 1-26 to 0-19 defeat by Kerry last July. They were restless and fidgety and cross. Any team can get beaten. Any team can get well beaten, especially by Kerry, especially on the biggest day of all. In the past 50 years of All-Ireland football finals, there have been six wins by 10 points or more. Five of them have been inflicted by Kerry teams. So Donegal aren’t unique.

But it was the manner of it. The passive, wait-and-see approach Donegal took to the game. The symbolism of Gavin White bursting on to the throw-in at the start of both halves, thundering downhill like a lorry with its brakes cut, while Donegal hesitated. The space given to Paudie Clifford of all people, allowing him time and space to think and scheme and dart. The sense that throughout the game, Donegal were reacting to Kerry rather than giving them problems to solve.

And the feeling, above all, that this is not what Donegal are. At all times down the decades, the successful Donegal teams have been the ones who have shown up as disrupters, who have watched the blue bloods taking lumps out of each other on the battlefield and found a back road to come in and outflank everyone. Yet here they were in an All-Ireland final, predictable, gettable, Kerryable.

In the Donegal Democrat during the week, sports editor Frank Craig highlighted what felt like a pretty damning stat from the final. Across the 70 minutes, Kerry out-tackled Donegal by 87 to 61. So basically for every two tackles Donegal made, Kerry made three (give or take). Either they couldn’t get close enough to put a hand on Kerry players in possession or they chose not to. Neither is good.

“We had such a fantastic time up here leading into the final,” Brendan Devenney says. “Nobody envisaged going into the final that Kerry would be that much superior to Donegal. But it was never a game we were ever really in. Kerry just showed how awesome they are. With the new rules in Croke Park, try stopping them.

Kerry’s Gavin White takes on Jamie Brennan of Donegal in last year's All-Ireland final. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“I was talking to Seamus Moynihan the other night and I was saying I’m sure when the new rules came out, David Clifford took one look at the game now and said, ‘You boys are all in trouble’. That’s how he played it, especially when the games got to Croke Park.

“Jim decided over the winter that he wasn’t going to do any talking about it. And that’s his right to do it that way obviously. But it did leave a wee bit of a bad feeling with some people around Donegal. There’s obviously been a lot of conversation among everybody in the county. We were all probably a bit numb by how it went.”

Maybe that was partly why Jim McGuinness went viral last weekend with his comments after the 1-20 to 0-20 win over Dublin in Croke Park. In isolation, it looked like he got needlessly grouchy at a question about Donegal’s style of play. But it was the second time in the space of a fortnight where he’d got a question that was prefaced with: “We haven’t got talking to you since last year’s final…” and maybe it was that, rather than the question itself, that set him off.

Jack O’Connor wasn’t slow about jumping on it anyway. “I saw where Jim was fine and cranky with the media,” O’Connor said after his Kerry team squeaked past Roscommon 2-18 to 1-20 last Sunday. “Which means he’s well up for it again. So that’s great.”

It was a throwaway remark and you’d imagine no harm was intended. But all the same, the Kerry manager might want to remember to walk easy when the jug is full. Donegal have made mountains out of smaller molehills than that down the years. Especially under McGuinness.

People have talked endlessly about McGuinness’s desire to build a siege mentality, but if you listen to him talk about his teams down the years, that’s never quite felt on the money. A siege mentality is about everybody being against you, it’s about hunkering down together and keeping the savage world at bay. When Donegal have been at their best, that’s not what they’ve been about.

Jim McGuinness is dejected after Donegal's 10-point defeat to Kerry in last July's final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Truth is, McGuinness has never cared one way or the other whether the rest of the football world is gunning for Donegal. This is high-level sport – everyone is against everyone. No point playing otherwise. No, what has always stuck in his craw far more is the idea of Donegal not being taken seriously.

Go back to the early days when McGuinness went after The Sunday Game for their coverage of an Ulster preliminary round win over Antrim. He wasn’t annoyed that they didn’t like his football or how he set his team up. It was the fact that in awarding Ryan Bradley Man of the Match, they said the game was terrible and Pat Spillane called Bradley the best of an average bunch.

“I think Donegal with the media at the minute is a thing that you can poke fun at,” McGuinness said in his RTÉ interview. “You can eulogise about Kerry and maybe talk about Dublin as perennial, I suppose, chokers [this was 2011, remember – a long time ago]. And then Donegal, just poke fun at them. And that’s not us. We’re not happy with that. We have a job to do and we’re going to continue to do that job.”

That was 15 years ago. Above all else, it has remained the catch-cry of Donegal under McGuinness, in his first stint and in this one. Go back to last summer and his annoyance at Donegal having to play Mayo in the Hyde.

Jim McGuinness, centre, before last June's fixture against Louth. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

“It was the equivalent of Mayo going to play us in Omagh and staying in Derry and I don’t believe that would happen. I think that would only happen because it’s us... This wasn’t a fair one. You’re 38 minutes from Mayo’s training ground. We’re three-and-a-half hours from Inishowen. It’s not fair.”

They are who they are and you can like their brand of football or you can turn your nose up at it. But as soon as McGuinness sniffs any hint of disrespect in the air, it’s another log on the fire.

So if we find out somewhere down the line that the Donegal manager decided to read a bit more into O’Connor’s “He’s well up for it again” than O’Connor intended then we maybe shouldn’t be surprised. Because whether the Kerry boss meant it as a dig or not, the line spoke of another winter that has been royally enjoyed down in the Kingdom. And another wished away around the hills of Donegal.

None of that will change this weekend, of course. A league game in Ballyshannon with Kerry coming up the road short of maybe 10 frontliners isn’t going to matter a whole pile in the great scheme of things. Donegal won 0-23 to 1-18 in Killarney almost a year ago, their first victory in Kerry since 1988. Jack O’Connor has never won a game in Donegal. None of it matters a damn when there’s a dry ball fizzing around Croke Park.

Jim McGuinness after Donegal beat Laois to win the league division two final in 2011. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

But McGuinness knows – just as everyone knows – that the road to Sam Maguire will probably have to go through Kerry at some point. From the Armagh second half onwards last year, O’Connor’s team showed they have mastered the new game and the new rules. If McGuinness has been quiet through the winter, it’s likely because there’s nothing new to say. Kerry are the ones everyone is chasing and trying to figure out. Same as it ever was.

“We’re good Christians up in Donegal, so we don’t worship false idols,” Devenney says with a laugh. “But Jim comes bloody close. Donegal fans absolutely love him. His record is untouchable and Donegal people are so devoted to him and to the team. I was laughing last week when he said he would only listen to All-Ireland winning coaches – sure, who is that up here only him and [Brian] McEniff.

“I took that as Jim basically telling everybody to back off. That was his defence mechanism over what has been a rough time for him. And that’s understandable, he’s only human.”