Waterford searching for more intensity after disappointing opening defeat to Cork

On the weekend the 2026 National Leagues were finally untethered from the anchors of the off-season, Waterford’s season failed to launch.

The county’s footballers had their Division Four home game against Longford postponed because of an unplayable pitch while their hurlers suffered a humbling double-digit defeat to Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

And while the wintry whim of January weather is beyond the control of any team, far more energy and intensity would have been expected from the Waterford hurlers against the Rebels.

There were three Division 1A games played last weekend – Tipperary beat Galway by five points, Kilkenny beat Offaly by four points and Cork beat Waterford by 14 points. With two sides to be relegated from the seven-team division, the Déise are already scrambling for survival.

So with Limerick travelling to Walsh Park this Sunday, it already feels like a pivotal moment in Waterford’s league campaign has arrived.

They remain without a raft of players and last weekend they travelled to Leeside without their Ballygunner contingent – including Ian Kenny, Paddy Leavey, Patrick Fitzgerald, Kevin Mahony and Dessie Hutchinson.

Added to the Ballygunner absentees, experienced hurlers such as Stephen Bennett, Kieran Bennett, Tadhg de Burca, Jack Prendergast and Patrick Curran were also missing. And to compound matters, Waterford lost Jack Fagan to injury during the opening stages of Sunday’s defeat to Cork.

Absorbing the unavailability of so many players would be difficult for any county but that is the challenge for Peter Queally and his management team as they prepare for another difficult test this weekend against John Kiely’s Limerick.

The Treaty County beat Waterford in the Munster SHL final earlier this month but this will be Limerick’s first day rolling out of the garage for the National League after having a bye weekend in round one.

Waterford manager Michael Ryan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Former Waterford manager Michael Ryan believes Queally’s side must meet fire with fire in Walsh Park.

“Limerick are coming to town and I think they’ll be out to make a statement,” he says. “It’s a big year for Limerick, they haven’t won the All-Ireland now in a couple of years and a lot of their older players are moving on a bit.

“So, they’ll really want to set out a marker next weekend. We’ll have to be ready for that and match their intensity, so it’s a big game for both teams in that regard.

“I would expect a lot more energy and a lot more effort all around the field from Waterford.”

Waterford’s league campaign got off to a ropy start last year, too, with a surprise defeat to Carlow. However, they regrouped thereafter and won all their remaining fixtures to finish top of Division 1B and secure promotion.

Reuben Halloran was one of the few players to show well against Cork last weekend, registering 0-13. Jamie Barron also tried his best to rally the Waterford cause on Leeside.

However, on a day when Queally handed debuts to Seán Mackey, James Power and Daniel Lalor, Waterford were simply outplayed and outfought in almost every area of the pitch.

“It was a disappointing start to the league, but in some ways it was to be expected because there were so many guys missing,” adds Ryan.

“The Ballygunner lads obviously will have a big impact when they return, as will the likes of Stephen Bennett. Calum Lyons is only just back and when they have a full squad I think Waterford will have a competitive team.

Waterford's Calum Lyons scores a point. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

“In saying that, I would have expected the players who got the jersey last week to really have gone after that game hard but they gave Cork loads of room and there was no intensity to our play. It’s hard to know if they were overawed by the occasion but they just never got to the pitch of the game.”

“I would be hoping for a much improved performance this weekend.”

Ballygunner’s club triumph two weeks ago will have done Waterford hurling no harm and the Déise did also win the All-Ireland minor title last summer – their first triumph at that grade since 2013, and only their fourth ever.

However, it will be quite some time before those players start filtering through the senior set-up and GAA history is scattered with minor players who never made the transition to senior level.

Still, there is little doubt Waterford’s prime target this year will be to qualify from the Munster SHC.

In the six years of the round-robin format (there were no group stages in 2020 or 2021), Waterford have won only four of their 24 matches in Munster. They have yet to finish any higher than fourth in the table and have never qualified from the round-robin section.

“We have found the round-robin in Munster difficult,” admits Ryan. “We just haven’t seemed to have the panel of players to compete with the bigger counties. The Munster championship is so intense and challenging on squads because you are playing four games in five weeks.

“We haven’t been able to cope with that but nevertheless I think there is hope and Donal O’Rourke coming in will probably give it a lift. I think everybody needs have a bit of patience.”

O’Rourke was a key member of the Cork coaching team under Pat Ryan but the Cappoquin man has now linked up with Waterford for 2026.

“I have no doubt he’s a top-class coach and he’ll reinvigorate the set-up with new ideas and fresh energy.”