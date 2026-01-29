Kildare’s injury list gets even longer as Ryan Sinkey looks in doubt for Saturday

Kildare’s Ryan Sinkey was taken off after just 19 minutes of Sigerson Cup holders DCU’s quarter-final loss to UCC on Wednesday evening. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Kildare have been left counting the cost of midweek Sigerson Cup activity with another injury concern to add to an already lengthy list.

Fresh off their surprise draw with promotion favourites Tyrone in Omagh last weekend, Kildare look set to be without rising star forward Ryan Sinkey for Saturday’s Division Two clash with Offaly.

Attacker Sinkey was taken off after just 19 minutes of holders DCU’s quarter-final loss to UCC at their St Clare’s grounds on Wednesday evening. Sinkey sustained a leg muscle injury and is unlikely to be pressed into action again in Newbridge this weekend.

The Naas forward, who struck 0-3 in last year’s Tailteann Cup final, featured in a pre-Christmas challenge against Kerry, but missed all of the O’Byrne Cup campaign due to injury.

Sinkey was the first substitute introduced at half-time in Omagh last weekend.

It remains to be seen also what impact Maynooth University’s marathon quarter-final defeat to UL has on those involved in Brian Flanagan’s panel.

Eoin Cully, who started against Tyrone and scored two points, was visibly tiring late in the defeat to UL,. Kildare goalkeeper Cian Burke, defenders Ryan Burke and James Harris and Luke Killian also played for Maynooth in the 80-plus minutes epic which concluded in driving rain.

Manager Flanagan will be praying there are no significant injuries as he already has a list of unavailable players that runs into double figures. He was unable to call upon key figures such as Jimmy Hyland, Darragh Kirwan, Neil Flynn, James McGrath, Ben McCormack and Colm Dalton for the Tyrone game, while Tommy Gill, Jack Robinson, Daragh Ryan and Dan Lynam have also been on the treatment table.

Meanwhile, third-level disciplinary chiefs may investigate the incident where a non-player appeared to make contact with the face of Maynooth University’s Luke Crowley.

An individual wearing UL gear appeared to reach out and swipe at the face of Maynooth forward Crowley, son of Kerry great Johnny Crowley, in stoppage time of normal time during a flashpoint close to the sideline. No action was taken at the time by the match referee, who issued a booking to a player for a separate incident.

Moments earlier, Crowley had scored a point to put Maynooth three clear, though UL responded with a 62nd-minute goal to force extra-time and the 2022 and 2023 finalists eventually won by 3-16 to 0-17.

Chris Maguire was the referee who dealt with the incident, having earlier replaced James Molloy who was forced to retire early.

David Power’s UL, along with UCC, University of Galway and Queen’s University, are through to next week’s semi-finals. Both UL and University of Galway, along with 2025 finalists DCU and Mary Immaculate College, have advanced to the last four of the Fitzgibbon Cup.

The two flagship finals will take place under lights at Croke Park, with the football decider on Wednesday week and the hurling showpiece two days later on Friday, February 13th.