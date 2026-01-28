Trouble brewing over clock-hooter system, says Kerry footballer Brian Ó Beaglaoich

Brian Ó Beaglaoich fears the clock-hooter system currently in place could cause “a bit of trouble” later in the season.

The Kerry defender, who recently helped An Ghaeltacht win the All-Ireland intermediate club football title, was a spectator at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday when the Kingdom snatched victory with a dramatic winning point on the buzzer against Roscommon.

The visitors were aggrieved at the final play because Tomás Kennedy’s fisted score arrived just as the hooter was sounding.

So, after only one round of the league, the Football Review Committee’s (FRC) decision to revert to this version of the clock-hooter system has already sparked controversy – prompting concerns it will become a reoccurring headache for the GAA as the season progresses.

“I think it’s probably going to cause a bit of trouble later in the year,” says Ó Beaglaoich.

“I think when games are going to be so tight, it’s going to be tiny margins, what’s going to happen in an All-Ireland final if someone is hand-passing over the bar right on the hooter or kicking right on the hooter?

“It’s very hard for refs there to decide whether they’ve gotten it off before or after the hooter. I think it probably will cause a bit of trouble later in the year when games are so tight.”

Brian Ó Beaglaoich in action for An Ghaeltacht against Daragh Mangan of Sallins during the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Football Championship semi-final in early January. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

After several incidents during the early stages of last year’s league, the FRC introduced a change to the regulation whereby the game would only end when the ball went out of play after the hooter had sounded.

It seemed to create more certainty around the conclusion of games, but Ó Beaglaoich felt that approach also had its flaws.

“People didn’t like teams holding the ball there for a minute or two and then getting their shot off well after the hooter. If the old hooter rule was in [last] Sunday, Kerry probably would have played it short, played around for a minute or two and you wouldn’t have seen that great fetch from Tomás Kennedy.”

Either way, Kerry last Sunday managed to do what Kerry usually manage to do – they emerged from Killarney with all the spoils. Roscommon went back up the road frustrated and fruitless.

Ó Beaglaoich will be keeping a watching brief this weekend again as he works his way back to fitness following An Ghaeltacht’s triumphant club campaign.

The All-Star wing back suffered a calf injury in the Munster final and was essentially curtailed from training for the remainder of the club campaign. It has become a familiar and frustrating injury for Ó Beaglaoich and he won’t be fast-tracking his return to action.

“I will be back training in the next week and a half,” he explains. “I needed that time off. I’ve had my fair share of calf troubles now the last few years so it’ll be good to give the body a break.

“To be fair, Jack [O’Connor] is very good like that, he’s never trying to rush you back or anything.

“I just need to rehab that and mind it for the next few weeks and then try get back fully training. I’d say probably around then (round five or six in the league), just depending on the injury.

Kerry's Brian Ó Beaglaoich tackles Oisín Conaty of Armagh during last year's All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“I wish I knew [the cause of the injuries]. Even the physios and doctors don’t really have the answers either, it just keeps happening. It’s kind of a strange one because it keeps happening in December-January.

“It’s probably to do with the softer ground maybe, the longer pre-season runs. This has happened in the last four years now in December-January.

“We are going to be tailoring my training a small bit, just with the calf in mind.”

Kennedy announced himself on the national stage with his impact in the win over Roscommon, but the Kerins O’Rahilly’s club player has been on the radar of Kerry folk for quite some time.

“He is a serious prospect,” says Ó Beaglaoich. “He only came in after he did his Leaving Cert last year but he was making the championship panel a few weeks later, which shows the quality he has.

“He is a serious athlete, he has a serious pair of hands and he’s very skilful. He definitely has a big future ahead of him. He is only 19 and the size of him is frightening.”

Kerry's Caoimhe Evans and Brian Ó Beaglaoich at Dooneen Pier in Feohanagh, West Kerry for the launch the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2026. Photograph: Killian Burns

Kerry claimed All-Ireland glory last year after beating Donegal in the final. There was some criticism of Donegal’s zonal defensive approach in that decider, which facilitated Paudie Clifford dictating large passages of the game.

Jim McGuinness was asked about that strategic decision last weekend but Ó Beaglaoich says Kerry were not surprised to see Donegal set up zonally last July.

“Not really – we did a lot of video analysis and it was the way Donegal played all year. It was working very well for them.

“We knew they wouldn’t be moving too far away from that. Paudie did get a lot of time and space that day. But if you push out on Paudie, you are probably leaving more gaps at the back. It is hard enough to balance.”

It has been an incredible few weeks around the Dingle Peninsula. Just one week after An Ghaeltacht’s intermediate final win, Dingle claimed victory in the senior club decider. Now, the locals are preparing for next month’s Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2026.

“It’s always a great weekend,” adds Ó Beaglaoich. “It is a good bonding weekend for teams, you have a bit of football and a bit of craic then at night.”

♦ The 2026 Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé tournament, which has been running since 1989, will take place all across the Dingle Peninsula from February 20th-22nd, with 20 teams from 13 counties participating.