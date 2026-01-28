Seán Moran: Time to hit pause on worrying about the future of the hooter

Kerry's Tomás Kennedy celebrates with David Clifford (right) after his last-gasp point sealed victory against Roscommon in last Sunday's Allianz Football League Division 1 match at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Time moves on. It can be an elusive concept, straying between science or technology and philosophy. In the words of Roman poet Ovid, “time itself glides on with constant motion, ever as a flowing river”.

And so, by inevitable process, we find ourselves in Killarney on the opening weekend of the league.

It has been accepted at this stage that Kildare referee Brendan Cawley applied the timing rules correctly in allowing Tomás Kennedy’s last-gasp score to win the match. The ball was just about in flight when the hooter sounded.

There was a context, though. The contention played out to the benefit of Kerry, contemporary football’s familiar centre of gravity. The decisive score came from the latest hot prospect off the county’s production line.

Underdogs Roscommon had put in a great performance and came so close to getting something out of the match despite being notably understrength. They also might have been awarded a free at the end.

Further context is provided by ambivalence towards the clock-hooter, as proposed by the Football Review Committee (FRC). Going into last October’s special congress, the measure was seen as the most vulnerable to defeat on the floor and so it proved, notwithstanding an approval rating of 2:1 in the vote.

It was simply less overwhelmingly accepted than the other 16 proposals, which, as mentioned by FRC member Colm Collins in the post-congress briefing, meant it still got over the line.

One of its problems as an idea is the standard one of the GAA running from one side of the room to the other on a topic: being sufficiently exercised about something to take steps to address it – only for the solution’s flaws to eventually lead to its reversal.

The FRC, with its measured deliberations and evidence-based proposals, was not entirely immune to the syndrome.

Kerry's David Clifford kicks a two-pointer against Donegal in last year's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final at Croke Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

After about as poor a performance as any team gave under the new rules, Leinster were walloped by Connacht in the 2024 interprovincial sandbox matches. In the first sighting of the new ideas, the impact of the four-point goal became disproportionate and it never progressed to full trial.

There were also suggestions that the two-point score might not be necessary. Even Connacht’s Aidan O’Shea, who had kicked a classic “buzzer beater” for two points, was initially of that view. Fortunately, in that case, the committee persevered.

After last year’s league – in which there was controversy over scores and whether or not they had made it before the hooter sounded – a new interpretation was launched for the championship. Under this approach, the ball had to go dead like in rugby matches, allowing the time signal to trigger a final play.

This was the preferred option of the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee, which had already in 2014 deemed a countdown clock inadvisable after congress had accepted the proposal and it had been trialled in third-level competitions.

Even with this supposedly safer protocol, disproportionate opprobrium was stirred by the sight of teams holding possession and probing for a scoring opportunity after the signal for half-time or the end of matches.

The exemplar was David Clifford’s two-pointer before half-time in the All-Ireland final. It took all of 19 seconds after the hooter for him to kick the score, but there was greater unease about the previous 104 seconds of uncontested keep-ball.

So, the protocol was changed back to the original criterion: when the hooter sounds or just after, if a scoring attempt is airborne or a free-kick has been awarded.

Complaints have arisen after the weekend that the protocol is needlessly problematic and yet it appears to have worked satisfactorily. There is, however, apprehension about possible controversies ahead, arising from scores executed just as the hooter is sounding.

Those comfortable with the new dispensation point out that women footballers have operated the system for years without major issues erupting. Critics refer to the greater number of men’s matches and the deeper scrutiny they attract.

Clare's Domhnall O'Donovan scores a late equalising point against Cork to send the 2013 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final to a replay. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

It’s hard to get too carried away by the potential difficulties faced by this timekeeping system. There are pros and cons to either of the protocols and the idea didn’t materialise from thin air.

The old system of leaving it to referees was hardly without flaw. The whole purpose of adopting a clock and hooter was to provide what Collins called “a massive plus in our games to see integrity regarding timekeeping”.

Ironically, he referenced his own county, Clare, as having lost a potential All-Ireland because of timekeeping when the 1998 All-Ireland semi-final was ended before 70 minutes. Leading by three at the time, the county eventually lost the refixture to Offaly.

What goes around, comes around. Clare would go on to win the 2013 All-Ireland final against Cork after a replay. Cork looked to be heading for victory in the drawn final when Patrick Horgan conjured an extraordinary point to put his team in front. Domhnall O’Donovan’s unforgettable equaliser came in the 30 seconds added at the end of injury-time by referee Brian Gavin.

Two minutes were originally flagged and there had been no further hold-ups.

On RTÉ’s commentary, analyst Michael Duignan noted the booing from Cork fans and knew what it was about – “because there was maybe 30 seconds over the two minutes but that’s at the referee’s discretion”.

Cork manager Jimmy Barry-Murphy showed admirable restraint in an immediate interview, saying that a draw had been a fair result. Cork still haven’t won the All-Ireland since and Horgan retired last year without winning a Celtic cross.

The match clock was every bit as appreciable as the hooter but the referee’s discretion was accepted. What’s the difference between that and a score allowed on the cusp of a hooter sounding? It is still at the discretion of the referee.

Maybe the current protocol just needs a bit more time.

