Weekend that was: ‘Moranball’ gets Mayo excited again but new manager knows the challenges

Mayo manager Andy Moran watches on during the national anthem before Sunday's Division 1 NFL fixture against Galway at Pearse Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It was Mayo broadcaster and reporter Mike Finnerty, who mentioned the term ‘Moranball’ after Sunday’s madcap league fixture against Galway. It’s a reference to Mayo’s more adventurous style of play under new manager Andy Moran.

Presumably, it was influenced by the Bazball phenomenon in cricket, the name coined to describe England’s approach under coach Brendon (‘Baz’) McCullum. It entailed risk taking and aggressive batting, aiming for fast run rates and attacking, rather than defensive or cautious bowling.

Everything went swimmingly for a while but the recent Ashes series defeat has prompted a rethink among pundits.

As Moran mentioned to TG4 before the match in Pearse Stadium, channelling Mike Tyson’s bleak dictum, “everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face”.

He was responding to questions about early indicators that on his watch, Mayo would be more expansive. He went on to make the interesting point that teams don’t really settle into a style of play until around the third round of the league, by which stage they had the opportunity to pilot their approach.

Afterwards, he was however, pleased with the first outing.

“Enjoyed the way we played the ball and we tried to do what we were trying to work on. But yeah, to be fair, we were 11 points up at one stage and they nearly got it back only for a few saves. We have an awful lot to work on.”

Manager Andy Moran leaves the team huddle before throw-in against Galway. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The closest he got to asperity in the media huddle was in answer to a question from the Examiner’s Maurice Brosnan to the general effect of whether he was confident that ‘full-blown’ man-to-man marking could survive the contact with reality that may await.

“I’m not sure we’re full-blown man-on-man but we were probably aggressive in our defence. Is it sustainable for a season? It all depends on who you’re playing against, I think. We’ll assess every time we’re going to play against each opposition and see what the right way to go about it is.”

Next up for them is Dublin in Castlebar next weekend, a fixture which will hold plenty memories for him.

As a player, Moran was very analytical. In early 2018 he agonised about how Mayo could tidy up the fine margins against Jim Gavin’s then rampant Dublin.

“I’ve always had this 20-point marker in my head. If you get to 20 points, you think you have a chance to beat them and we got to 19 [the 2017 All-Ireland final]. It was the highest we had got to. I think we got to 1-14 and 15 points previously.

“We got to 1-16 last year, and they still could get to 20 points, so the only team that have beaten Dublin (in 2017) have got to 20 points. That was Kerry in the national league, and I think that’s where you need to get to.”

Those days are gone as far as the Dubs are concerned, but the bottom line still holds. Every team that beat Dublin last year got to at least 20 points and every team they defeated conceded at least 20 – with the exception of Kerry, who went under to 0-19 on a cold, windy night in February, having led by 12 at one stage.

Moran would have known hard days against Dublin in the league as much as the championship – one win in the last 10 meetings. Mayo have just two wins in the past 12 league meetings with next week’s opponents. On the positive side, both of them came within the last three fixtures.

Sunday’s exhibition of Moranball was comprehensive. More risk taking at the back, the committal of fewer defenders and greater speed in moving possession up the field led to a big lead by the end of the third quarter, but the same features allowed Galway back into the match.

Galway and Mayo players scuffle during Sunday's game. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

There is merit in the idea because Mayo have some good defenders who can be trusted with man-to-man marking. Sam Callinan was excellent on Sunday, both in defensive duties and breaking forward from the back.

Their attack was also productive. Ryan O’Donoghue kicked points and directed play, and all the staring forwards scored from play except Tommy Conroy, who is still working to recapture his top speed and confidence after a couple of years being persecuted by injuries.

Two problems may have been slightly obscured by the positive energies of Sunday’s match. Mayo struggled with two-pointers on their introduction last year.

The 42-year outlier defeat by Galway in the 2025 league was defined by the new score. The winners kicked eight and Mayo managed just one – the seven-point differential making up a lot of the 10-point margin.

This year that was reversed, as recalled goalkeeper Rob Hennelly kicked three two-point frees and overall Mayo outscored their opponents in that category by five to two.

Yet just one of them came from play, Jack Carney’s buzzer beater on the stroke of half-time, while both of Galway’s came in open play. More evidence is needed before deeming Mayo’s two-point difficulties resolved.

The other problem area is centrefield. It’s a legacy issue, given former All Star Matthew Ruane’s loss of form in the past year or so and Diarmuid O’Connor’s injury woes. Moran started Bob Tuohy and David McBrien in midfield on Sunday and initial signs were good, but the first-half productivity was more the product of ultra-competitive contesting of the breaks than ruling the skies.

Nothing wrong with that – until Galway woke up in then second half and the tide turned for the last quarter because of opposition resistance. Even allowing for less caution at the back, the surrender of 10 gilt goal chances – just two of which were taken – doesn’t sound sustainable.

Centrefield is such an important sector under the new rules and a robust game plan will be needed as the season wears on.

Both Jack Carney and Jordan Flynn have been tried there but the strong sense is that they are both better suited to the half-forward line and Moran will be hoping to get Ruane and O’Connor back in harness.

Overall though it was an encouraging start for Moran, who’s around too long to get carried away.

“We’re far from the finished article. We’re trying to do the right things and try to play the right way. Try to play the way that suits our players.

“Some days we’re going to go well on periods for 50-55 minutes. We’re going to go really well. Other days, it’s not going to work so well and we’ll have to go away and work on things.

“We’re a work in progress. We’re trying our best.”