It’s clear what referees have been told to clamp down on this season: Five things we learned from the weekend’s league action

On the first weekend of every league it is always possible to decipher what the referees have been talking about in their pre-season briefings. At Páirc Uí Chaoimh Johnny Murphy awarded two black card penalties for offences that took place outside the large parallelogram, both of which resulted in goals. When was the last time two penalties were awarded for that infringement in the same game?

There was a strong argument that Waterford’s black card penalty shouldn’t have been given, partly because there was so much defensive cover between the Waterford player and the goal, and also because the covering defender had his arm wrapped in the tackle by the attacker and was dragged to the ground. But Murphy was prepared to err on the side of implementation, and it was a cheap lesson for Cork.

Since that rule was first introduced on a trial basis in 2021 it has gone through periods of abeyance when it seemed to be forgotten. The purpose of the rule is to discourage cynicism in goal-scoring situations and that must be supported at all costs. If there must be a spate of black card penalties over the coming weeks to align everyone’s thinking, then so be it.

The red card issued by Murphy in stoppage time for helmet interference was not insignificant either. This rule has been around much longer than the black card, but every so often referees without the stomach for big calls resort to yellow cards for these offences. That serves nobody’s best interests.

At the beginning of the 2019 league there was a concerted clampdown on the scourge of head-high tackles and helmet contact, basically because the rule was being ignored by players and referees alike.

On this front, what we need over the coming weeks is not a clampdown, but compliance. The red card on Sunday should serve as a timely reminder. – Denis Walsh

The reopening of hooter-gate

Week one of the National Football League and an early season indicator that a mess has been made of the clock-hooter system by reverting to the FRC’s original concept of games ending when the hooter sounds.

There were sufficient problems and controversies around this matter during last year’s league to compel the FRC to recommend changes midway through the campaign – altering the rule in March to make it so that after the hooter sounded to signal half-time or full-time play would continue until the ball went out of play.

It felt at the time like a sensible solution to the problem. It feels even more so now, after the ‘ball going dead rule’ has been ditched for an updated version of the original enhancement.

One of the main criticisms around the stipulation whereby a game/half only ended when the ball went out of play was that teams with the ball retained possession in the closing seconds and ran down the clock to try manufacture a score. Well, yes, of course they did. And why wouldn’t they? For some it created slow passages of play at the end of games but for others it set up exciting, winner-takes-all last play scenarios with everything resting on that final shot at goal. And for all there was certainty at the conclusion. Everybody was aware the half/game would end once the ball went out of play.

In explaining the rationale for reverting to the original concept, the FRC stated: “This adjustment is intended to further streamline match conclusions and eliminate ambiguity around when a game ends.”

And yet there was far more reliability and transparency for players, spectators and coaches in the regulation that was in use for last year’s championship.

The FRC and GAA had come up with a solution to this issue, but instead we find ourselves back here, with a flawed system that after one weekend has already got alarm bells sounding.

Roscommon and Kerry were the first teams thrust towards the storm on this matter in 2026, but they won’t be the last. – Gordon Manning

Will the road west lead anywhere?

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce referred to his county’s roller-coaster league match against Mayo as “topsy-turvy a little bit as well from our side”. The Connacht champions were under-strength and not particularly favoured to win the opening fixture in Salthill.

After a wildly fluctuating second half, there was something for everyone: the points for Mayo and an encouragingly narrow defeat for the home side in a match that looked like it was getting out of hand in the third quarter.

The fixture itself is however, wildly fluctuating. New Mayo manager Andy Moran noted that it was a heartening reversal of a recent trend towards the provincial rivals: “Four times in a row if you include the FBD (Connacht league) last week.”

That in itself was a change from Mayo’s domination in 2023, when they were unbeaten in all three matches against their neighbours – a league draw, followed by victories in the Division 1 final and All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final. Their campaign ended in the torture of penalties against Derry.

But what does it all signify?

Two years ago, the same pairing played out on opening weekend. A listless Galway were well beaten but turned the tables on Mayo in that summer’s Connacht final and went on to reach – and very nearly win – the All-Ireland.

Last season in Castlebar, Galway had the biggest win in the fixture for 40 years, again edged Mayo in the provincial final, but finished disappointingly in the All-Ireland quarter-finals against Meath.

The rivalry has opened three of the past four seasons and 12 months ago it was on the second weekend. It always arouses interest and one – or maybe, as on Sunday, both – of the teams gets a bounce before a decent crowd.

But, where does it actually lead the counties? – Seán Moran

Panel depth doesn’t come cheap

The Tipperary substitutions made for an interesting snapshot on Saturday night. Robert Doyle and Joe Caesar both came off earlier than they or Liam Cahill would have liked, both falling prey to the dreaded soft-tissue injury. Darragh McCarthy and Oisin O’Donoghue both made way in the second half, McCarthy when the game was very much still in the balance. Both played full games for UL in the Fitzgibbon Cup last Wednesday and have a quarter-final against UCC coming up this week.

Afterwards, Cahill made no bones about the complications that arise at this time of year. Or that the only way around them is the great unmentionable of the GAA – the application, in abundance, of serious cash money.

“During the week, we named a 43-man panel,” said Cahill. “We have a number of under-20s integrated in and out as well, that are not officially named on our panel, because we have to. At the end of the year you always see these dramatic headlines about the expense of preparing intercounty teams. When you have a congested schedule like we have in January here at the moment in particular, you have to have players and you have to have numbers and you have to look after them when they come in and that’s all expensive.

“It just doesn’t happen overnight and they have to have the proper expertise around them when they come in if you’re going to ask them to play at the level we’re playing at. So it’s difficult, but we’re fortunate in Tipperary that we have that support in the background from the county board. We have the numbers in and we’re going to be using quite a number of players throughout the course of the league.”

The simple solution to what is routinely described as the “runaway train” of intercounty expenses is to cut panels to a manageable size. But even with 43 players available, Tipp lost two key defenders in the space of 15 minutes to winter ground injuries. And they took off two of the most exciting young forwards in the land in an attempt to mind their minutes.

All in all, Cahill makes a reasonable point. – Malachy Clerkin

A goalkeeper for all seasons

All talk of goalkeeping tactics in football changed irrevocably over the course of last year. Among the FRC’s seven core rule enhancements was the need for all kickouts to travel beyond the new 40m arc, as well as the limiting of back passes to the goalkeeper.

The goalkeeper could also be drawn into the new two-point score from outside the arc, particularly from a placed ball, given these long-range kicks were part of their natural armoury to begin with.

Cue the regularly hectic and unpredictable kickout mix of the high and long, the short and low, all while the opposing team considered whether to press, contest, or otherwise. Tricky for the goalkeeper, usually great fun to watch.

Such were the brutal playing conditions at Croke Park on Saturday evening for the meeting between Dublin and Donegal that any kickout tactic was, for the most part, like relieving oneself in the wind – hoping for the best, knowing it could spray anywhere.

That didn’t make it any less of a talking point afterwards. Donegal manager Jim McGuinness continued with Gavin Mulreany in goal, the number two deputising for Shaun Patton, and despite the swirling wind and rain, Mulreany got his tactics (mostly) spot on. Just as he did during Donegal’s McKenna Cup winning campaign.

Like Kerry’s Shane Ryan, Mulreany appears equally deft off his left or right, also stepping forward for two two-point frees in the first half, kicking into the wind. Donegal’s early kickout dominance, and plenty of big players around midfield, helped them build a double-score advantage by half-time, 1-9 to 0-6.

“It’s a game of kickouts now, you’ve seen that,” said McGuinness. “Like everybody else, we want to get our hands on the ball. Sometimes it is very, very difficult.”

Dublin’s greater difficulty in winning kickouts was addressed in the second half, with manager Ger Brennan jesting afterwards that he’d told his players: “We’ll have to make 15 subs here, if you don’t get yourselves right.”

He also told them to be less preoccupied with set position and to feel free to press forward. After the break, half a dozen of Dublin’s scores came from winning kickouts.

All such kickout tactics will continue to evolve over the course of this year. For Donegal, the option between Patton and Mulreany leaves them well set for all conditions, rain or shine. – Ian O’Riordan