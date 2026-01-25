NFL Division Three round-up: Down overcome awful conditions to seal win over Clare

A late haul of 1-1 from Odhrán Murdock was crucial as Down edged out Clare by 2-19 to 2-14 in atrocious conditions in Newry on Saturday night as the Ulster side made an early statement of their ambitions.

First-half goals from Cillian Brennan and Mark McInerney helped Clare to a 2-9 to 0-10 lead at half-time.

A John McGeough goal enabled the Mournemen to draw level with 50 minutes elapsed. It was tit-for-tat scoring until Murdock and Daniel Guinness, with a two-pointer, sealed the win for the home team.

Also on Saturday night, an entertaining contest in Portlaoise between Laois and Limerick finished level on a scoreline of Laois 1-10, Limerick 0-13. Evan O’Carroll’s 14th-minute goal helped the home team to go in on level terms at the interval, 1-4 to 0-7.

Laois led by a goal (1-8 to 0-8) with 50 minutes on the clock before Limick staged a revival. Barry Coleman kicked the game’s first two-pointer with five minutes remaining before Eliah Riordan edged the Shannonsiders ahead late on from a two-point free. Niall Corbett levelled for Laois but missed an opportunity to seal the two points for his side late on.

On Sunday afternoon in Mullingar, Westmeath edged out Sligo by the narrowest of margins, 2-14 to 1-16. Two first-half goals from midfielder Jonathan Lynam helped the home side to a flattering nine-point lead at the interval.

The visitors had the better of exchanges on the change of ends, and when Cian Lally found the net from close range in the 48th minute, the gap was down to two points. The second of sub Pat Spillane’s two-pointers edged Sligo ahead in the 70th minute, but subs Sam McCartan and Shane Corcoran pounced for last-gasp points to eke out a win for Westmeath.

Earlier in the day, Wexford were surprise winners by four points against Fermanagh in Enniskillen, 1-13 to 0-12. Gavin Sheehan’s goal proved to be the decisive score, while Seán Nolan top-scored with 0-6, including four frees.

Round One results

Down 2-19 Clare 2-14

Laois 1-10 Limerick 0-13

Fermanagh 0-6 Wexford 1-5

Westmeath 2-12 Sligo 1-16