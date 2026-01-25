Mayo prevail in chaotic contest as Galway rue missed chances

NFL Division 1: Galway 2-18 Mayo 3-18

Nearly everything about this chaotic contest ran against expectation. There was the weather, a breathless day in Salthill, sunny as late spring with 11,515 in attendance. The ambient mood in Pearse Stadium before throw-in was that the visitors should win well. In the end Andy Moran was happy just to make it back down the road with the points – despite having led by 11 going into the final quarter.

A win is a win, as Moran cheerfully accepted, but it also came with priceless material to “work on”, most obviously Galway’s late revival, which almost rewrote the entire script. There was also the manner in which his team had given up seven goal chances – not seven glimpses at goal but seven opportunities that the attacking player would have been disappointed not to exploit.

The returning Mayo goalkeeper, Rob Hennelly, played a part in saving a number of those, more than adequate compensation for perhaps misjudging Shane McGrath’s shot driven in from an acute angle.

Hennelly also top-scored for his team, kicking three two-point frees, including a whopper from 60m.

“I think the new game suits Rob,” said his manager. “It’s more you’re back in goals and you’re a goalkeeper. Obviously, you’ll still have [Niall] Morgan coming up last night, [Ethan] Rafferty. You’ll still have Rory [Beggan] coming up for Monaghan.

“I think 90 per cent of the keepers are going to stay on the line. Keepers, kickers, good shot-stoppers. That’s where Robbie is.”

Mayo opened with all the intent and menace assumed of them but, unlike in the league meeting two years ago, Galway didn’t roll over and kept in touch even when looking outgunned.

The visitors were forceful in possession and better at carving out chances. Sam Callinan also started in fine form, getting up to supplement the attack and making a timely intervention when the Mayo goal was threatened in the ninth minute, sliding in to secure a loose ball.

Their superior sharpness played out in some excellent blocking: Darragh Beirne, who had an excellent debut, swooped to turn over Ciarán Mulhern and within seconds Jack Carney was scoring at the other end in the 11th minute. A minute later, Beirne was the beneficiary of the next turnover, Ryan O’Donoghue on Cian Hernon, and he pointed for 0-6 to 0-2.

Mayo’s goalkeeper Robbie Hennelly thwarts Ciarán Mulhern of Galway on Sunday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Rob Finnerty had scored the home team’s second point in the sixth minute, having been played in by Mulhern, but his one-on-one goal chance was the first of the squandered opportunities.

Ironically, no sooner had Galway sidled into contention with a couple of lofted efforts from debutant Oisín McDonagh – one a two-pointer – than the dam burst. Callinan drove forward, Bob Tuohy picked out Aidan O’Shea and the veteran made no mistake. His goal overturned the home side’s brief scoreboard supremacy.

Mayo bounced along to half-time, Carney driving the final possession of the half over for a two-pointer and a six-point lead, 1-12 to 0-9. They also restarted well, answering Fionn McDonagh’s opening point with three, a Hennelly two-pointer and a point from Ryan O’Donoghue.

Then came what felt a critical moment – when the match stopped being a contest – when Carney fed the ball into Beirne, who shot to the net for 2-15 to 0-11. Connor Gleeson then had to save from Jordan Flynn in the 48th minute.

It had all the appearances of a long afternoon for Galway. Shane Walsh had come into the action and although he was clearly a work in progress, the team began to embrace the chaos.

Seán Kelly, who had been effectively swarmed in possession for most of the first half, began to find gaps. The run of goal openings swung seriously into focus. Walsh weaved in only to be blocked by Stephen Coen. Daniel O’Flaherty on a free play from Finnerty’s advanced mark saw Hennelly save his shot.

McGrath’s goal came in the 56th minute. Fionn McDonagh’s arrived seven minutes later. In between, Mayo replacement Cian McHale had grabbed his team’s third.

It was turning into a Sevens match.

Manager Pádraic Joyce also was happy enough with how the match had ended up – just a score in it and the whole outcome in hazard as one last Hail Mary ball rained down on the Mayo goal only for their centrefielder Tuohy to pluck it down.

Mayo’s Jordan Flynn fends off Galway's Oisín McDonagh. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“Overall, it was some game of football, some entertainment, some brilliant scores,” he said. “Topsy-turvy a little bit as well from our side. Obviously we found ourselves 11 down in the second half, but the fight and the character the boys showed was brilliant.

“And probably missed the seven good goal chances there at least. But it looked like a great game. This time of the year, it’s the first day out, so we were very impressed with some of the lads, the way they battled up and fought back.

“Not a win for us today, but we’ll take it on the chin, a lot of learnings for us from the game.”

His own starting debutants, Mulhern and the two McDonaghs, Fionn and Oisín from Maigh Cuilinn and Leitir Mór respectively, had serious matches, not flawless but very promising.

“I thought he was really, really good,” he said of Mulhern. “Young lad, the [under] 20s, the last couple of years. He’s been a really, really good lad. Great energy in the place. He’s a talented boy.”

Moran was also happy with his newcomers and sorry for Eoin McGreal, who had to go off injured in the 17th minute.

“We’re far from the finished article. We’re trying to do the right things and try to play the right way. Try to play the way that suits our players. We’re a work in progress. We’re trying our best. It’s great to see young players like young Beirne doing so well.”

GALWAY: C Gleeson; K Molloy (0-0-1), S Fitzgerald, J Glynn; F Ó Laoi (0-0-1), J McGrath, D McHugh (capt); S Kelly, C Hernon; L Silke, C Mulhern (0-1-1), D O’Flaherty (0-0-1); F McDonagh (1-0-4), R Finnerty (0-0-5, 1m, 1f), O McDonagh (0-1-1).

Subs: S Walsh for Ó Laoi (temp, 31 mins), M Barrett for Ó Laoi (42 mins), S McGlinchey for Hernon (48 mins), S Walsh for O McDonagh (48 mins), S McGrath (1-0-0) for Molloy (65 mins).

MAYO: R Hennelly (0-3-0, 3 tpf); E McGreal, S Coen, E Hession; S Callinan, M Plunkett, S Morahan; B Tuohy, D McBrien; J Carney (0-1-1), R O’Donoghue (capt) (0-1-3, 1f), J Flynn (0-0-2); D Beirne (1-0-1), A O’Shea (1-0-0), T Conroy.

Subs: P Durcan for McGreal (17 mins); C Dawson for Flynn (44); C McHale (1-0-0) for Beirne (49); J Carr for Conroy (55); F Boland (0-0-1) for Plunkett (60).