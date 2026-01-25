GAA Sunday live updates: Galway take on Mayo in first round of league action

The first Sunday of the intercounty season is off and running! Fermanagh and Wexford are throwing in now in Division Three, while Tipperary are getting their season underway over the water in London in Division Four.

While it’s great to have intercounty action back in full swing, the national leagues are still decidedly second-best to the championship, as Malachy Clerkin points out in his column.

Malachy Clerkin gives us his picks for the weekend’s football action across the top three divisions.

In hurling, Seán Moran and Denis Walsh guide you through each team in Divisions 1A and 1B.

With Kerry winning the league, Munster championship and the Sam Maguire cup last year, it’s hard not to see them as favourites in 2026. Gordon Manning takes us through the Division One football lineup and who can challenge the Kingdom this year.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of round one of the football and hurling leagues. A fantastic set of club finals whet the appetite for the return of intercounty action after six long months away. Today’s highlights include an all-Connacht affair as Galway take on Mayo in Division One (1:45pm), while all-Ireland champions Kerry face Roscommon (2:00pm), and Armagh and Monaghan (2.00pm) round out the lineup for football’s top tier. In hurling, Kilkenny take on Division 1A newcomers Offaly at 2.00pm, while Cork take on Waterford at 3:45pm. We’ll have updates from all around the country and divisions throughout the day.