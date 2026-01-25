Cork recover to edge out Cavan by the minimum at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

NFL Division 2: Cork 0-24 Cavan 2-17

Steven Sherlock curled over a two-point winner as Cork came from seven points behind against Cavan to kick the final eight in a row for a nerve-shredding win at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The St Finbarr’s star marked his return to competitive inter-county action with a pair of orange flags off the bench to complete a remarkable turnaround.

That got Cork out of jail after a poor second-half performance as their Division 2 promotion hopes got off the launch pad.

The fleet-footed visitors shot out of the traps with three points inside three minutes from Oisín Brady, Dara McVeety, and Gerard Smith before Cork steadied with three of their own.

Cork leapt ahead when Seán McDonnell was given too much time on the arc to launch a two-pointer, and Mark Cronin extended that advantage.

But Cavan were back in front after 16 minutes when McVeety palmed in Conor Brady’s pass. The Breffnimen led 1-4 to 0-6, but that would prove their last lead of the half.

Paul Walsh pointed before Cronin converted the only placed ball of a flowing first period.

Luke Fahy and Cronin edged Cork two ahead, but McVeety took his tally to 1-3 and Oisín Brady punished a misdirected kick-out with a smart one-two move from the sideline to curl over.

Cavan's Ciaran Brady (Arva) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal of the match against Cork. Photograph: Inpho

Hurley had Cork’s last three points of the half, including a closing two-pointer to make it 0-13 to 1-8 at the break.

After Fahy’s second point, Cavan flipped the script. As the home crowd grew impatient with Cork’s over-elaboration, the visitors reeled off 1-4 without reply. Gearóid McKiernan came into the game with a point, a two-point free after Cork failed to hand the ball back, and a series of kick-out wins. Meanwhile, McDonnell was denied a goal by Liam Brady.

Ciarán Brady (Arva) struck 1-1 to complete the full set of forwards scoring, with McVeety sending him through to rattle the net. Niall Carolan came close to another goal when firing over.

Cavan led 2-14 to 0-16 when Ryan Brady was sinbinned, but Cork couldn’t initially close the gap. They conceded the next three points, including a two-point free from Lynch. That 59th-minute conversion would prove their last score.

The comeback began with scores from McDonnell, a Sherlock two-pointer, and a Cronin mark.

That made it a one-score game. Progress continued with a Cronin free before Chris Óg Jones became the sixth starting forward to get off the mark.

Their escape was complete when Sherlock was fouled as he attempted to get off a two-point attempt before coming back to curl over the winner.

CORK: P Doyle; S Brady, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; B O’Driscoll, R Maguire, L Fahy (0-0-2); C O’Callaghan (0-0-1), S Walsh; R Deane (0-0-1), S McDonnell (0-1-1), P Walsh (0-0-2); M Cronin (0-0-7, 3f, 1m), B Hurley (0-1-1), C Óg Jones (0-0-1).

Subs: M Taylor for R Maguire (46 mins), D Sheedy for Deane (48), I Maguire for S Walsh (48), S Sherlock (0-2-0, 1tpf) for Hurley (53), M Shanley for Brady (60).

CAVAN: L Brady; J McLoughlin, P Meade, Cormac Brady; O Brady (0-0-2), N Carolan (0-0-1), Conor Brady; Ciarán Brady (Corofin), R Donohoe; Ciarán Brady (Arva) (1-0-1), G Smith (0-0-1), P Corrigan (0-0-1); T Madden (0-0-1), G McKiernan (0-1-1, 1tpf), D McVeety (1-0-4).

Subs: T Noack Hofmann for Conor Brady (27-29 mins, temp), P Lynch (0-1-1, 1tpf, 1f) for Corrigan (43), R Brady for Ciarán Brady (Corofin) (48), Darragh Lovett for Ciarán Brady (Arva) (60), Noack Hofmann for Carolan (66), E Clarke for Donohoe (69).

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).