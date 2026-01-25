Clare get off to winning start against Dublin in NHL Division 1B

Clare's Tony Kelly in action against Dublin's Brian Hayes during the Division 1B game at Cusack Park on Sunday. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

Clare shaded the battle of the Division 1B favourites but it required an injury-time Tony Kelly goal to finally shake off an obstinate Dublin in front of 7,553 at Cusack Park in Ennis on Sunday afternoon.

Niall Ó Ceallacháin side’s intent was clear from the outset as they hit the ground sprinting to build up a five-point first-quarter cushion with the aid of the conditions as Donal Burke converted four frees to soar 0-7 to 0-2 clear.

Indeed, the visitors’ first wide only came in the 26th minute, by which time the Banner had frustrated with nine. However, a brace of goals just before the break through David Reidy and Peter Duggan completed flipped the narrative as Clare went in 2-08 to 0-11 in front with the wind to come.

The Dubs resisted strongly though as a 42nd-minute Brian Hayes goal ignited a resurgence that would see the Leinster side carve out a three-point lead entering the final quarter.

Clare goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan also had to somehow tip a Burke penalty over the bar to keep the determined visitors at bay, a save that would unearth a second coming for the home side.

A four-point burst through Mark Rodgers and Kelly was matched by Burke to see the sides level for a sixth time as late at the 69th minute.

However, after debutante Diarmuid Stritch came off the bench to nudge Clare in front, Kelly would seal the vital opening points when collecting a Rory Hayes pass to give Sean Brennan no chance with a 71st-minute winning strike.

At Wexford Park, there was drama at the death as Wexford snatched a last-gasp reprieve when goalkeeper Mark Fanning rifled a 78th-minute free to the net to deny Antrim.

Former Leinster winning Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald looked to be set for a famous opening win for the Ulster side when substitute Conor Johnston raided for a goal just entering injury-time at 1-12 to 0-12.

It seemed to be the decisive blow but the home side refused to yield, and after replacement Jack Redmond lessened the gap to two, a subsequent free would be brought forward for dissent into Fanning’s range to unleash an unstoppable shot past a crowded goalmouth.

Wexford goalkeeper Mark Fanning celebrates at the full-time whistle against Antrim. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Such a compelling finish was in contrast to an otherwise dour opening contest, dominated by the inclement conditions. Indeed, that late twist was cruel on Antrim who had set the pace for the majority, predominantly through freetaker Seaan Elliott, whose placed-ball duel with Simon Roche was a feature throughout.

Antrim carved out a 0-9 to 0-6 interval lead and admirably clung to that gap heading into the final 10 minutes, despite both sides seeing a player dismissed in Wexford’s Richie Lawlor and Antrim defender Gerard Walsh.

Wexford’s momentum-fuelled finish saw substitute Darren Codd and Roche regain full parity by the 70th minute, only to be sucker-punched by an Antrim goal from the restart.

However, the defiant hosts saved their best for last when goalkeeper Fanning warmed the hearts of the home support among the 1,831 attendance to garner the opening points.

And at Cullen Park, new manager Pat Bennett got his Carlow reign off to a winning start when produced a remarkable 14-point second-half turnaround to lower newcomers Down.

Last season’s Division 2 winner took the game to their hosts from the outset, with Pearse Óg McCrickard firing four points before Liam Savage capped off a rousing first-half display with a goal to cement a 1-9 to 0-8 interval edge.

Carlow regrouped and reshuffled their pack, resuming with 2-2 without reply within the first seven minutes to completely flip the script as quikckfire goals through John Michael Nolan and Donagh Murphy powered the home side 2-11 to 1-09 clear.

Within four minutes, a straight red card for Down defender Ruairi Óg McCrickard effectively put paid to any comeback hopes as Carlow outscored the visitors 0-7 to 0-2 for the remainder to get an early leg up in Division 1B.

