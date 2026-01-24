NHL previews: All-Ireland winners Tipp have momentum as they start quest for league title

National Hurling League

Saturday

Division 1A

Tipperary v Galway, FBD Semple Stadium, 7pm – The teams also met on last year’s opening weekend when what looked like two experimental selections faced off in Galway. Within six months Tipperary had won the All-Ireland with 10 of the same starters.

Liam Cahill will hope to balance the introduction of talent from the All-Ireland winning minors of 2023 and last year’s triumphant under-20s, a couple of whom will be defending that title, and ending the league with a settled team to set about trying to put Liam MacCarthys back-to-back for the first time since 1965.

Galway have none of that reassurance, as Micheál Donoghue looks to improve on a featureless 2025. There are hopes for Rory Burke, Jason Rabbitte and Aaron Niland whereas decorated veteran inside defender Daithí Burke recently got a run at centrefield. It looks like a demanding process for Donoghue.

Verdict: Tipperary

Division 1B

Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30pm – Under Pat Bennett’s new management, Carlow get ready for a further season in the division, having consolidated their place last year. Down are back in Division 1 for the first time since 2007 – beating eventual McDonagh Cup winners Kildare in last year’s Division 2 final – but the home side have been operating at this level more consistently.

Verdict: Carlow

Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4pm – In one way, Keith Rossiter is fortunate that his team building takes place in this division, given the number of players missing at this stage.

Rory O’Connor’s travels had been flagged, but brother Jack is out for a while with a knee injury and Conor McDonald won’t be involved. Lee Chin is injured and Liam Ryan away.

Wexford welcome back their Leinster-winning manager Davy Fitzgerald, whose Antrim side were hit by the withdrawal of Ryan Elliott and Nigel Elliott as well as former captain Eoghan Campbell.

Verdict: Wexford

Sunday

Division 1A

Kilkenny v Offaly, UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny 2pm – Injuries will hamper Offaly’s competitiveness in the campaign. Nine players are out of this fixture, including Ciarán Burke, Ter Guinan, James Mahon, recently appointed captain Charlie Mitchell and Killian Sampson.

Kilkenny have their own absentee problems, but Derek Lyng has worked with a panel of around 50 to try to leave no stone unturned. Among the tasks, he will need to replace the game’s best full back and a potentially tricky season starts here but likely with a win.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Robert Downey lifts the trophy after Cork win the league final last April. Photograph: James Lawlor/INPHO

Cork v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45pm [Live, TG4] – This might have been a target for Waterford were they not short so many players, Tadhg de Búrca, Shane and Stephen Bennett, Paudie Fitzgerald, Darragh Lyons, Conor Prunty plus the Ballygunner contingent – and that’s not taking into account the opt-outs.

New Cork manager Ben O’Connor has experimented in the pre-season and will continue to do so. The hugely promising forward Pádraig Power is making his way back from a year out with an ACL injury and should be available this campaign. Defence will also come under the microscope.

Verdict: Cork

Division 1B

Clare v Dublin, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm – The two front runners for promotion meet at the start of the season.

Dublin will be peeved not to have taken the Walsh Cup last weekend, but welcome back Eoghan O’Donnell. Former All Star Danny Sutcliffe has retired, but Niall Ó Ceallacháin is likely to be hopeful for an upwards exit from the division.

Clare are likely to have a strong enough selection, as Brian Lohan looks to move on from last year’s injury-related difficulties.

Verdict: Clare