NFL previews: Donegal aiming to upset the odds by beating refreshed Dublin in league opener

Kerry were too strong for Mayo in the division one final last March, winning 1-18 to 1-10. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

NFL Division One

Dublin v Donegal, Saturday, Croke Park, 5pm (Live, TG4 and GAA+)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)

By our reckoning, it’s 17 years since Dublin were last the betting underdogs in a league opener in Croke Park – Tyrone in 2009. Ger Brennan says he’s assessed 130 players in advance of his first league game, so it will be a poor sign if there aren’t some new faces.

Donegal won the McKenna Cup with some eye-catching displays by younger players such as Shea Malone and the Carr brothers. Ciarán Thompson is recovering from an ACL, Patrick McBrearty has retired and there’s no certainty either Michael Murphy or Oisín Gallen will play the early rounds.

Verdict: Dublin

Galway v Mayo, Sunday, Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm (Live, TG4 and GAA+)

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)

As predicted, Andy Moran has brought plenty of vim and optimism to his first few months in Mayo. They kicked 11 two-pointers in three FBD games, with eight different players raising orange flags. Promising.

The league might be starting a bit early for Galway. Pádraic Joyce has lost a few players over the winter, with Johnny Heaney, Tomo Culhane and Cathal Sweeney all gone. Matthew Thompson is in America, John Maher is injured, Paul Conroy’s future isn’t certain.

Verdict: Mayo

Kerry v Roscommon, Sunday, Fitzgerald Stadium, 2pm (Live, TG4 App and GAA+)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

David Clifford made only his second start in the McGrath Cup last week and Kerry still lost the final to Cork. Jack O’Connor is without the Dingle and Gaeltacht players, as well as the likes of Gavin White, Paul Murphy and Paudie Clifford.

Referee Eoin Morrissey with Kerry’s David Clifford in the McGrath Cup Final last week. Photograph: INPHO

Roscommon are arguably worse hit here because of the number of St Brigid’s players who won’t be making the trip south. A tough opener for new boss Mark Dowd.

Verdict: Kerry

Armagh v Monaghan, Sunday, Clones, 2pm (Live, GAA+)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)

Monaghan will surely struggle. On top of Scotstown’s run to the All-Ireland semi-final, Gabriel Bannigan has to contend with nine Sigerson players and long-term injuries to the likes of Killian Lavelle and Michael Hamill.

They face an Armagh team that has lost players – Rian O’Neill, Stefan Campbell, Niall Grimley and Jemar Hall all stepped away. Boasting one of the deepest squads in the country, however, this should be a manageable opener for them.

Verdict: Armagh

Division Two

Meath v Derry, Saturday, Croke Park, 3pm (Live, TG4 App and GAA+)

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)

The first of Meath’s “home” games at Croke Park, with both sides shorn of significant players through injury. No sign yet of Odhran Lynch and Eoin McEvoy for Derry, nor of James Conlon or Ronan Jones for Meath.

Verdict: Derry

Tyrone v Kildare, Saturday, Healy Park, 6pm (Live, GAA+)

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)

Tyrone manager Malachy O’Rourke has strong hand against weakened Kildare. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Kildare haven’t beaten Tyrone in league or championship this century and they’re carrying a thin-enough squad, with Jimmy Hyland, Darragh Kirwan, Ben McCormack and Jack Robinson all missing. Tyrone lost Peter Harte over the winter, but with a lot of his front-liners available Malachy O’Rourke has a strong hand here.

Verdict: Tyrone

Cork v Cavan, Sunday, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)

A hard-fought win over Kerry last weekend will do Cork the world of good. They face a Cavan side that has injuries, although Dara McVeety makes a welcome return. Cork have more of their first-choice squad available than most counties, including the returning Steven Sherlock.

Verdict: Cork

Offaly v Louth, Sunday, O’Connor Park, 2pm

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo)

Louth have a new manager in Gavin Devlin and will promote from the talented under-20 team that made last year’s All-Ireland final. Offaly are likely to find the going tough in Division Two.

Verdict: Louth

Division Three

Down v Clare, Saturday, Páirc Esler, 6pm

Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan)

Danny Magill (ACL) is a huge loss for Down, balanced to some extent by the return of Liam Kerr. Clare lost wing-back James Curran recently, also to an ACL.

Verdict: Down

Laois v Limerick, Saturday, O’Moore Park, 6pm

Referee: Alan Coyne (Westmeath)

Justin McNulty has lost some significant players to the travel bug, although Evan O’Carroll’s return from long-term injury is a boost. Limerick are without goalie and scoring threat Josh Ryan for the year.

Verdict: Laois

Fermanagh v Wexford, Sunday, Brewster Park, 1pm

Referee: Enda Feely (Donegal)

Wexford saw a trio of veterans move on over the winter, replaced by young blood in the shape of James Lawless and Cathal Kehoe. The exit of the Cullen brothers will be a big loss for Fermanagh, but they have overcome worse.

Verdict: Fermanagh

Westmeath v Sligo, Sunday, Cusack Park, 2pm

Referee: Kevin Faloon (Armagh)

Westmeath’s best team has been hollowed out in recent seasons with Kieran Martin the latest to join the likes of John Heslin, Ronan O’Toole and James Dolan in moving on. Sligo will be focusing on youth and could struggle.

Verdict: Westmeath

Division Four Fixtures

Waterford v Longford, Saturday, Fraher Field, 2.30pm. Referee: James Regan (Cork)

London v Tipperary, Sunday, Ruislip, 1pm. Referee: Eoin Morrissey (Waterford)

Antrim v Carlow, Sunday, Portneglone, 2pm. Referee: Andrew Smith (Meath)

Wicklow v Leitrim, Sunday, Aughrim, 2pm. Referee: Ian Howley (Dublin)