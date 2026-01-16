Gaelic Games

O’Byrne Cup: Ronan Wallace stars as Westmeath beat Kildare in final

Luke O’Loughlin nailed the stoppage time winner in Mullingar

Westmeath’s Ronan Wallace scores a goal ahead of Kildare's Ben Loakman. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho
Westmeath’s Ronan Wallace scores a goal ahead of Kildare's Ben Loakman. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho
Paul Keane
Fri Jan 16 2026 - 21:532 MIN READ

O’Byrne Cup: Westmeath 1-18 Kildare 1-16

Luke O’Loughlin nailed the stoppage time winner as Westmeath were crowned not just O’Byrne champions but two-point kings in Mullingar.

Down by eight points with only 16 minutes remaining, Mark McHugh’s side conjured a magical comeback to claim just a fifth title.

Tailteann Cup All-Star Loughlin was inspired again, reeling off 0-8 in total and pouncing four minutes into stoppage time with the two-point score that split the teams.

READ MORE

Pauric Mahony only focused on the present as Ballygunner seek second All-Ireland title

‘I was never going to transfer’: Dublin-based Mikey Geaney’s loyalty comes good as Dingle prepare for Croke Park commute

Ciarán Murphy: There’s a wonkiness to the All-Ireland club championships, but it works

Full integration of Gaelic associations by 2027 ‘an unrealistic target’, says GAA Management Committee

But even those heroics were outdone by Ronan Wallace who engineered the comeback with 1-7 in total.

That haul comprised three two-pointers as Westmeath reeled off five in the second-half and six in the entire game.

Captain fantastic Wallace also nailed a 48th-minute goal despite wearing number five and playing wing back.

Westmeath’s Ronan Wallace after the game. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho
Westmeath’s Ronan Wallace after the game. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

It’s a terrific start to life under new manager McHugh and augurs well ahead of Sunday week’s Allianz League Division 3 opener against Sligo.

Aside from lifting a rare piece of silverware, it was also a useful three-game campaign from the point of view of assessing new talents like Harry Niall while there was a welcome return for former AFL player Ray Connellan.

Veteran Kevin Feely took on the early responsibility for Kildare and boomed over a two-pointer that cracked a seal.

Full forward Loakman found space at the top of the arc soon after and split the posts for another one. Clearly inspired, Brian McLoughlin then took on a two-point attempt from way out on the right wing and, again, an orange flag score was the result.

The exhibition of long-range scoring left Kildare 0-6 to 0-1 up after just eight minutes – and apparently ready to cut loose.

But they then went 21 minutes without scoring and only hit the interval with a 0-8 to 0-4, a wasteful period that would come back to haunt them.

Westmeath: J Connaughton; T Baker, C Drumm, B Sayeh; R Wallace (1-7, 3 tp), D Scahill, J Lynam; H Niall, R Connellan; S Baker (0-1, 1f), B Guerin, B Kelly; D McCartan (0-2), L Loughlin (0-8, 3 tp, 1 45), M Whittaker.

Subs: B Cooney for Guerin h/t, K O’Sullivan for Niall h/t, R Forde for Kelly 42, T Molloy for McCartan 42, TJ Cox for S Baker all 42, J Duncan for Lynam 52.

Kildare: C Burke; H O’Neill, P Spillane, R Burke; J Harris, E Lawlor, B Byrne; K Feely (0-2, tp), B Gibbons; B McLoughlin (0-4, 1 tp), A Beirne (0-5, 1 tp, 1f), C Bolton (0-1); S Doran, B Loakman (0-3, 1 tp), E Cully (0-1)

Subs: L Kelly (1-0) for Doran h/t, M Spillane for Lawlor 45, D Swords for P Spillane 53, D Mangan for Gibbons 57.

Referee: K Williamson (Offaly).

Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

Get an in-depth look at the weekend's action and the best analysis of upcoming fixtures in our weekly newsletter