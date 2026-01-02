GAA previews: Heavy-hitters Ballyboden face strengthened Dingle in All-Ireland club semi

Shane Clayton of Ballyboden St Enda's leads out his team before last month's Leinster club SFC final against Athy. Photograph: James Lawlor/INPHO

Saturday, January 3rd

All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final

Ballyboden St Enda’s (Dublin) v Dingle (Kerry); Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.15pm

Ballyboden’s athleticism and physicality around the middle third has been a platform for their march to this stage of the competition.

Galway’s Céin D’Arcy has been hugely influential for the Dublin champions, so the availability of Mark O’Connor is massive for Dingle. The former Kerry minor has returned from Australia and is available to play in this fixture.

However, Ballyboden look to carry a wider scoring threat including the Basquel brothers, Ryan and Colm, and Daire Sweeney, Ross McGarry and Ryan O’Dwyer. At the other end of the field, Dingle rely heavily on Dylan Geaney, Paul Geaney and Conor Geaney for their scores.

Dingle will hope they enter the game more battle-hardened as Ballyboden essentially breezed through Leinster, though the Firhouse side carry enough experience not to underestimate the Dingle challenge.

Verdict: Ballyboden St Enda’s

All-Ireland Club Senior Camogie final replay

St Finbarr’s (Cork) v Athenry (Galway); Semple Stadium, 5.15pm

Athenry’s Kayla Madden celebrates scoring the equalising point last month to send the final to a replay. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

Kayla Madden’s dramatic equalising point with the last play of the game last month earned Athenry an unlikely replay – having trailed by six points with just four minutes of normal time remaining.

Athenry showed huge character to stage such a comeback, but over the course of the game St Finbarr’s looked the better team. If the Cork champions can get over the disappointment of letting the win slip from their grasp last time out, they have the firepower to get the job done at the second time of asking.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

All-Ireland Club JFC semi-finals

Kiltimagh (Mayo) v Clogher Éire Óg (Tyrone); Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 12.30pm

Ballymacelligott (Kerry) v Grangenolvin (Kildare); Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 2pm

All-Ireland Club IFC semi-finals

Strokestown (Roscommon) v Glenullin (Derry); Ballyshannon, 12.30pm

An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) v Sallins (Kildare); Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.15pm

O’Byrne Cup

Laois v Dublin; Ratheniska, 1.30pm

Ger Brennan is to take his first game as Dublin manager since being appointed in summer. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ger Brennan has named a vastly experimental side for his first game in charge of Dublin, with the new Dubs boss using the O’Byrne Cup to try to unearth some new players for the season ahead.

Dublin: Sam Moloney; Eoghan O’Callaghan, Finn Bruton, Josh Bannon; Páidí White, Tim Deering, Robert Shaw; Jack Feehan, Kevin Stephenson; James McCormack, Jack Lundy, Dylan Knight-Sands; Seán Guiden, Niall O’Callaghan, Conor Chawke.

Wexford v Kildare; St Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy, 1.30pm

Kildare have had several retirements in the off-season, including the experienced trio of Mick O’Grady, Daniel Flynn and Niall Kelly. Davy Burke has been added to Brian Flanagan’s management team in advance of the 2026 campaign.

Carlow v Offaly; Éire Óg, Carlow, 1.30pm

Mickey Harte returns to Offaly for a second season as joint manager alongside Declan Kelly. Joe Murphy is entering his first full season as Carlow boss, having come in midway through the 2025 campaign after Shane Curran’s departure.

Wicklow v Meath; Aughrim, 1.30pm

Like many counties, Meath were busy on the challenge match circuit in recent weeks including games against Mayo, Donegal and Wexford. Significant season ahead for Robbie Brennan’s side as they try build on a positive 2025.

Longford v Westmeath; Pearse Park, 1.30pm

Mark McHugh takes charge of Westmeath for the first time after succeeding Dermot McCabe in the role. McHugh was a selector alongside McCabe last season.

Munster Senior Hurling League

Tipperary v Waterford; Clonmel Sportsfield, 2pm

Bryan O’Mara will captain an experimental Tipperary side when they host a Waterford team with Mark Fitzgerald wearing the armband at centre back.

Tipperary: Barry Hogan; Conor Martin, Robert Doyle, Michael Breen; Joe Caesar, Brian McGrath, Bryan O’Mara; Josh Keller, Alan Tynan; Oisin O’Donoghue, Peter McGarry, Darragh Stakelum; Andrew Ormond, Paddy Creedon, Paddy McCormack.

Waterford: Billy Nolan; Daniel Lalor, Jack Fagan, Conor Keane; Seán Mackey, Mark Fitzgerald, Brian Lynch; Seamus Fitzgerald, Tom O’Connell; Joe Booth, Reuben Halloran, Jack Twomey; Charlie Treen, Seán Walsh, James Power.

Clare v Limerick; Tulla, 2pm

Dr Daly Park in Tulla is officially sold out for the meeting of Clare and Limerick. Darragh O’Donovan will captain a Limerick team with plenty of new faces in the starting 15. The recently returned Colin Ryan starts in goal.

Limerick: Colin Ryan; Vince Harrington, Seán Casey, Eddie Stokes; Darragh Langan, Cathal O’Neill, Dylan O’Shea; Ethan Hurley, Darragh O’Donovan; Oisin O’Farrell, Tom Morrissey, John English; Donnacha Ó Dálaigh, Aidan O’Connor, Paddy O’Donovan.

FBD League

Sligo v Mayo; Charlestown, 1pm

Sligo are facing two games in as many days so will be using the depth of their panel. Jack Coyne has been named Mayo captain for 2026.

Galway v London; Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, 6pm

Seán Fitzgerald will captain Galway for their season opener against London.

Galway: Eamon McGrath; Jack Folan, Seán Fitzgerald, Jack Glynn; Finnian Ó Laoi, Conor Carson, Brian Cogger; Jack O’Neill, Ryan Roche; Shane McGrath, Ciarán Mulhern, Daniel O’Flaherty; Jack Mullen, Fionn McDonagh, Colm Costello.

McKenna Cup

Cavan v Monaghan; Breffni Park, 6pm

With Rory Beggan’s Scotstown still involved in the club championship, Latton’s Kian Mulligan gets a chance between the posts for Monaghan against Cavan.

Monaghan: Kian Mulligan; Cameron Dowd, Darragh Treanor, Ronan Boyle; Ryan Duffy, Dessie Ward, Thomas Hughes; Karl Gallagher, Gary Mohan; Jason Irwin, Micheál Bannigan, Oisin McGorman; David Garland, Andrew Woods, Stephen Mooney.

Sunday, January 4th

All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final

St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Scotstown (Monaghan); Breffni Park, Cavan, 3pm

Scotstown's Rory Beggan scores a point against Kilcoo in the Ulster Club SFC final last month. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/INPHO

St Brigid’s enter the game as 4-6 favourites with some bookmakers as the Roscommon champions attempt to get back to the final again.

They were left devastated by a late Glen comeback two years ago, but St Brigid’s have shown huge resilience to be here once again.

Anthony Cunningham has a raft of talented and experienced players to call upon in the likes of Conor Carroll, Brian Stack, Ben O’Carroll and Senan Kilbride.

Their target for weeks now has been to be in Croke Park on All-Ireland final day.

However, Scotstown’s target for years was to win Ulster. They achieved that last month and so in many ways the pressure is off the Monaghan kingpins.

And yet few clubs teams have shown the character demonstrated by Scotstown over the years so they will see this as a golden opportunity to make even more history.

They have potential match-winners in Rory Beggan, Darren Hughes, Kieran Hughes and Jack McCarron. The pressure is largely off Scotstown, which just might bring the best out of them.

Verdict: Scotstown

FBD League

Roscommon v Leitrim; Elphin, 1pm

Mark Dowd must plan without the St Brigid’s contingent for his maiden competitive fixture as Roscommon manager.

London v Sligo; Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, 1pm

London are playing two games during their trip over to Ireland, maximising the chance to give game-time to players.

McKenna Cup

Donegal v Derry; O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 1.30pm

There will be much interest in how Ciarán Meenagh’s return to Derry works out after the Oak Leaf endured a difficult 2025 campaign.

Walsh Cup

Kildare v Galway; St Conleth’s Park, 1.30pm

Galway remain with their Loughrea contingent, but will hope to get their season off to a winning start in Newbridge.

Westmeath v Kilkenny; Kevin Molloy Park, The Downs, 1.30pm

Kilkenny have traditionally used this competition to blood new players and that is not expected to change over the weeks ahead. Eddie Brennan and Niall Corcoran have joined Derek Lyng’s management team.

Laois v Wexford; Rathdowney, 1.30pm

The winners of this game will be out again on Thursday in a quarter-final against either Carlow or Dublin.

Carlow v Dublin; SETU Carlow Campus, 1.30pm

Pat Bennett has succeeded Tom Mullally as Carlow senior hurling manager. The Ballysaggart man was most recently involved with the Antrim set-up.

Offaly v Antrim; O’Connor Park, 2pm

Davy Fitzgerald is set to be without the experienced trio of Ryan Elliott, Nigel Elliott and Eoghan Campbell for the season ahead. Antrim’s 2026 campaign starts with a trip to Tullamore.