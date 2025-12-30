Ciarán Burke determined to continue Offaly hurling’s rise from the ashes

Presuming Ciarán Burke retains the Offaly hurling captaincy, he will lead his county out in the top flight of both the National League and the championship in 2026.

The last Offaly skipper to pull on the armband in that sort of company? David King, back in 2018.

Offaly have played a curious game of snakes and ladders since then, slip-sliding back down to almost square one in November of 2020.

They lost a Ring Cup semi-final to Down that winter and Burke, making his full championship debut, was the first player substituted at half-time.

“I wasn’t up to scratch at all,” he acknowledged, a little over five years on. “I picked up a yellow early in the first half and I wasn’t hurling too well so I got whipped off. That was my full debut for Offaly. It was disappointing and it was during Covid so we all had to drive separately. I had to drive home from Newry the whole way back to Offaly on my own after being whipped at half-time.”

Burke’s face tightens at the memory of it, a two-hour drive home in stony silence.

“It was a lonely enough spot,” he said. “I didn’t know in what direction my own hurling career was going to go, or even Offaly. It was a head-scratcher. I didn’t really know what to be thinking.”

The headlines and the backlash locally were severe. Michael Fennelly had only just been appointed manager, to a fanfare. They had held a press conference to unveil their famous Cat. And then they went and lost to Down on penalties in the semi-final of the third-tier championship.

“You’d get a fair bit of it all right,” said Burke, referencing the criticism that came their way.

What if someone had told him on that car journey back from Newry that he’d captain Offaly in 2025? Or that their National League campaign in 2026 would start against Kilkenny and then see them host the All-Ireland holders, Tipperary?

Tipperary’s Séamus Callanan and Ciarán Burke of Offaly. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“I probably wouldn’t have even thought of it, that it could happen,” shrugged Burke. “We were so far away at that stage that you wouldn’t even have thought of such a thing.”

That’s where Offaly were though, the 2000 All-Ireland SHC finalists, 18th in the championship rankings just 20 years later. They were a Division 2A team at the time as well.

Speaking at the launch of the Dioralyte Walsh Cup, which pits Offaly against Antrim this Sunday in Tullamore, Burke said the story of Offaly’s rejuvenation since their disaster in Down is one of blood, sweat and, thankfully, some cheers.

“You had to improve physically for starters,” he said, recalling again the “dark day” of 2020. “I came up from under-20 the previous year, a successful enough campaign, but when you get up to senior it’s a different ball game. The speed of hurling, the physicality, so I had to go away and put in that work just to improve myself physically.

“I wasn’t up to scratch at all. That’s kind of the main area I had to look at, just improve your speed, fitness, physicality. Your overall speed of hurling really.”

If that message was conveyed to him in his early withdrawal on his debut, being handed man-marking duties more recently against the likes of Limerick’s Aaron Gillane has been an endorsement of his arrival at the cutting edge of the game.

“I relish the challenge of that,” smiled Burke. “That’s where you want to be, playing against the best.”

Offaly won all of their games in 2021, gaining promotion from Division 2A and finally winning the Ring Cup. They rolled the dice in Division 1A of the League in 2022 and landed on another snake, taking them back down to Division 2A, but it’s been pretty much all ladders since.

Now instead of facing Wicklow and Sligo, as they did in 2021, it will be the might of Limerick and Cork in the coming weeks. And if they lose a few of those games, they’ll package it all up as learning and keep pushing on.

“It’s all part of the learning curve,” accepted Burke. “It’s where you want to be, to test yourself against the best and to know where you’re at and to know where you need to improve if you’re off it. We’re looking forward to it. We’ve a hugely young and exciting group so we’re really looking forward to getting in amongst the best.”