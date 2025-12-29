Donegal’s Ciarán Thompson sees no reason to ‘rip up the script’ ahead of new season

If it wasn’t for snow in the northwest last January, Donegal would have opened and closed their 2025 season with ties against Kerry.

We know what happened in July, when the two counties brought the shutters down on the championship at Croke Park, with Kerry wildly victorious, but they were also pencilled in for a round one NFL opener.

That Division One game was delayed by 13 days but it’s worth recalling the narrative after it was played, with Donegal winning by 0-23 to 1-18 in no less a fortress than Killarney.

Donegal scored three two-pointers, to Kerry’s one, and a local media report in Donegal, beneath a headline which stated that ‘Donegal is leading the way in this new era of our beautiful game’ noted how the Ulster champions were “dynamic and direct – qualities that are fast becoming the hallmark of the second Jim McGuinness era”.

Ryan McHugh, one of the two-point scorers in Killarney, echoed those sentiments in a post-match interview.

“You’ve got to adapt or get left behind,” said McHugh.

Almost 10 months later, and five months on from losing the All-Ireland final to Kerry by a double-digit margin, there is an argument that Donegal haven’t actually moved with the times at all. That their zonal defence and the tacit permission they afforded Paudie Clifford to handle the ball 76 times in the All-Ireland final is their greatest weakness. That they simply must change heading into 2026 or history will repeat itself.

Ciarán Thompson of Donegal in action against Kerry's Paudie Clifford during the All-Ireland final in July. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

“No, it’s definitely not as if you need to rip up the script,” countered Ciarán Thompson, speaking at the launch of the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup. “We’re definitely not that far away and we know that ourselves. We’ll tweak a few things, maybe a few tactical things, and try to open up different avenues for scores and stuff like that. That’s what 2026 brings, new challenges and new targets to hit but I don’t see us needing to do that [rip up the script].”

Rushing to judgment off the strength of one poor game is how Thompson might also describe it. After all, Donegal were as good as flawless in their march to the All-Ireland decider, putting in a dynamic semi-final performance against Meath that left many wondering how they could possibly be beaten.

“I think things can be blown out of proportion,” continued Thompson. “We had a phenomenal year, back-to-back Ulster champions. You don’t do that normally in Ulster. Then moving up the ladder and getting to an All-Ireland final ... look, on the day it just didn’t really click for us. We didn’t play to our potential but you have to hand it to Kerry as well. They were the better team on the day.”

Thompson lasted just 23 minutes of the final. An early darting run and challenge for possession with Kerry’s Joe O’Connor ended with the Naomh Conaill man landing awkwardly and tearing the ACL in his left knee. He had been one of Donegal’s most consistent performers, starting and finishing all 10 of their championship games in the lead-up to the final. He’d scored five two-pointers as well, including two of them in the Ulster final and two more in the quarter-final win over Monaghan.

That was another criticism of Donegal’s final performance, that they didn’t seem interested in two-pointers, whereas Kerry registered five of them. Losing Thompson was costly in that regard.

“It’s definitely advantageous if you can get them,” said the 30-year-old of orange flags. “I suppose that’s a part of my game, I feel confident shooting from long range. Listen, it just didn’t fall for us on the day. A few other boys ... we didn’t click as a team, so that was kind of the main reason for the defeat.”

Thompson is about halfway through the recovery process following ACL surgery in August. Donegal’s McKenna Cup campaign starts next Sunday, at home to Derry, but Thompson will be a spectator in Letterkenny. He’s hoping to be back for a 54th championship appearance when Donegal launch the defence of the Anglo Celt Cup in Ulster.

“Championship’s the target, yes,” he said. “I’m nearly four months after the operation. It’s going well so far, hitting my targets. It’s all about the small gains. Over the next few months it will be critical to try to get further up the ladder and get back running and stuff.”