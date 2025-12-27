Son of his father: How Robbie Brennan’s dad inspired him to bring Meath back to victory

“Yeah, it’s left a gap,” says Robbie Brennan, stirring his coffee and remembering his dad on a cold Monday morning. Patrick Brennan died in October and though he wasn’t a young man and he’d been ill for a while, there’s still nothing easy about the first Christmas. “Listen, that sounds stupid,” Robbie says, catching himself. “Of course it’s left a gap.”

Everyone has their origin story. In simple terms, the Meath manager wouldn’t be the Meath manager without his Meath father. Patrick Brennan was born and raised in Kilberry, about 10km north of Navan, and though he eventually moved to Dublin and raised a family and won an intermediate title with St Anne’s, a Meathman he was and a Meathman he remained.

All of which meant that Robbie Brennan grew up as the second-biggest Meath fan in Kilmacud, whether he liked it or not. This was the mid- to late-1980s, so he liked it very much indeed.

“Everything with my dad was football-linked,” he says. “It was just Meath, Meath, Meath, Meath, Meath. I can remember clearly being brought to the final of the Centenary Cup in 1984 and him lifting me over the stiles. He brought me up – probably wrongly so because obviously I was in the middle of Kilmacud so it wasn’t easy for a kid – but he brought me up as a Meath supporter.

“And even later on when I was playing, after I had won a championship in Dublin with Crokes, I got it into my head that I wonder could I possibly move to Meath and replicate what he did. He had won championships in Meath and Dublin so I wanted to see could I do it. Seeing as he’d won it in each county, could I do it?”

The night he was unveiled as Meath manager in September 2024, Robbie Brennan told a story about being brought down from Dublin to Colm O’Rourke’s sports shop in Navan as a kid to get a Meath jersey. When his father happened upon the main man himself in the shop, he buttonholed O’Rourke and asked him why he never kicked with his right foot any more. This is the level of devotion we’re talking about.

So it was a beautiful thing for Brennan to take over the Meath job last year. All the success through the years with Kilmacud Crokes were nice and everything but this was different. It couldn’t but be different. Expectations were low, purely and simply because expectations had been more or less beaten out of Meath people.

Meath football manager Robbie Brennan celebrates after the Kerry v Meath game on June 14th. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Look at them now. Meath had the sort of summer that changes a whole county, that turns everything that has gone before to dust. A first win over the Dubs in 15 years. First wins over Kerry or Galway since 2001. Beating all three in one season wouldn’t have been on anyone’s predication list when he took the job, least of all his old man’s.

“I think when I took the job, he was really worried. Worried for me, I mean. Because obviously maybe they hadn’t been going great. And coming off the back of the Crokes stuff, he was extremely proud, but he was also like, ‘Jeez, I don’t know if this is the best thing.’ He was worried that it wouldn’t work out, basically. And it still might not.

“But at least he got this year. I’m not saying he hung on for it but it definitely kept him going through the summer. He was aware of it, which is the biggest thing. He got to see a decent enough year with some good wins.

“And then – it’s gas – the last few months, I was just sitting up in the nursing home with him in Dunshaughlin and we’d just put the matches on repeat. He was nearly reliving them, watching each game, shouting, ‘Come on Meath!’ It was nice to have that with him because really, he would eat, sleep and die to get to chat about football. That’s what he loved more than anything.”

The whole thing made for a relentless, distracted summer. Beating Dublin in Portlaoise in April turned everyone’s head. The Leinster final was a proper gala event, with a feral crowd that was bigger than the previous two years combined and themselves and Louth wiring into each other, fuelled by the kind of hope that had long since ceased to exist in the province. If the year had consisted of nothing else, the novelty and freshness of those few weeks alone would have been plenty.

But there was so much more yet to come. They went unbeaten through the group stage of the Sam Maguire and if the win over Kerry has been pooh-poohed in the months since on the basis that Jack O’Connor didn’t have his full squad to pick from, it was still a huge shock at the time. Kerry were 1-10 favourites when referee Joe McQuillan threw the ball in the air and you didn’t hear too many voices crowing afterwards about taking the other side of that bet.

Through it all, from the back room team defections through the Kerry game and the win over Galway and ultimate defeat to Donegal in the All-Ireland semi-final, Brennan had plates spinning all over. He found himself running between training and matches and home and the hospital and back again. He was generally able to put on a front and keep things light but it was a stressful time. No point saying otherwise.

Meath manager Robbie Brennan celebrates with Shane Supple and logistics manager Karl Manning near the end of the Meath v Dublin game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“Yeah, it was,” he says. “Some tough, tough moments. Obviously, early on with the bit of upheaval in the camp and the lads leaving and stuff, there were some tough times around that. He wasn’t too well at that stage. He bounced back, thankfully.

“But even heading down to Portlaoise for the Dublin game. He wasn’t great around then either. There were a few questions in the interviews after it and I was going, ‘Jesus, don’t ask me about him, lads ...’ I’d lose the plot, you know?

“So yeah, tough at times. But again, as the man would say, he’d want you front and centre, putting your best foot forward. It’s just hard now that he’s gone. The way a memory would come up on your phone – this time last year he was in our house with a pint of Guinness poured in front of him. If you’d said a year later he wouldn’t be with you, you wouldn’t have believed it. But that’s life.”

Grief doesn’t ask permission. It comes and it goes as it pleases. About three weeks after his dad died, one of the Meath back room lads lost his mother and Brennan went along to the funeral without giving it a second thought. It was only when he went to the graveyard afterwards that he realised he wasn’t ready for this sort of environment at all. It was still way too raw.

“I’m not the first to feel like that and I won’t be the last. Loads of people have gone through it. Everybody gets on with their life and it’s like nothing has changed but you’re still down in the dumps. I suppose grief gets a bit lighter as you go. Everyone goes through it and you just have to get up and get on with it. I’m lucky I had the football to throw myself back into.”

He went to a few Crokes games in the Dublin championship and suffered as they went out before the final for the first time since 2020. He got going on the 2026 to-do list with Meath as well. Donal Keogan and Bryan Menton are coming back for another go. Jack O’Connor is home from Australia. Shane Walsh and Seán Ryan are going travelling and the club championship threw up its usual mix of hopefuls. The wheel keeps turning.

“There’s no real break from it, with all the planning and everything you’re doing before we even get back together. I was thankful for it, to be able to get back in the middle of it. The lads were so supportive around the time of Dad going and they gave him a great send-off.

Meath manager Robbie Brennan during the Leinster SFC final between Meath and Louth at Croke Park on May 11th. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“Once we bounced back in, I was able to thank them for doing it and then, away we go. They’re a great bunch to work with. So yeah, it is good to have it. I’m about 16 or 17 years managing now between club and county but if I hadn’t got it, I don’t know what I’d be doing with this time. Probably be in a pub somewhere.”

As 2026 dawns, Meath will be a curiosity for everyone. They started last year with people predicting a relegation scrap in Division Two. This time around, they’re third in the betting behind Derry and Tyrone. Louth and Kildare won’t want them getting any ideas either. Come summer, there’s a Leinster title to be won. Whatever they do won’t be an ambush. That time is gone.

“There’s no hiding the long grass. But I suppose I’m trying to get them to embrace that a little bit. Because there was a lot of time there just because Dublin were the best around and it was all doom and gloom. And people weren’t really looking at Meath footballers. And if they were, it was only like, ‘Ah, the poor craythurs.’ And that was the case for not just Meath but for a lot of teams.

“So I’m trying to get them to embrace it. This is what we want. We want people talking to you guys. We want people going, ‘Did you see Meath got five nominees for the All Stars?’ All that stuff. I think that’s all positive. I wouldn’t be one for locking them all up.

“I’m happy for them to get out there – we don’t have anything to hide. This is us and we’re going to still go after what we want to go after. If we’re good enough, we’re good enough. And if we’re not, we’re not.”

Spoken like a true Meathman. His father’s son.