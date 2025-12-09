Wexford’s Derek Kent to contest GAA presidential election

Wexford’s Derek Kent has been nominated by his county to contest the GAA presidential election next February. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Wexford’s Derek Kent has been nominated by his county to contest the GAA presidential election next February. Currently chair of the Leinster Council – his term runs until January – he has also served as chair of Croke Park’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

The Taghmon-Camross clubman was proposed at Monday night’s Wexford convention by Tony Dempsey and seconded by Micheál Martin. Kent was county chair from 2017 to 2020, going from that position to take over former president Larry McCarthy’s CCCC up until 2023 when he was elected provincial chair.

Wexford GAA announced the decision, adding their best wishes for his prospects.

“Derek has always shown great leadership and drive with both Wexford and Leinster, and he leaves a great legacy at county and provincial level. He would be a fitting choice to lead the Association through the years ahead. Go n-eirí an t-ádh leis!”

Leinster GAA also extended its best wishes.

“Throughout his tenure, both in Leinster and in Wexford, Derek has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and unwavering commitment to the development of our games. As he prepares to conclude his term at Comhairle Laighean in January, he leaves the province well positioned and on a sound footing for the years ahead.

“We wish him every success in the next chapter of his continued service to the Association.”

To date there has been only one other nomination – Tipperary’s Ger Ryan from the Templederry Kenyons club, who served until earlier this year as Munster chair and was formerly chair of the GAA’s Medical, Scientific and Welfare committee. He currently chairs the Central Referees Appointments Committee.

The two candidates have been unofficially known for some time and there aren’t expected to be any other contenders.

Tipperary have produced three previous holders of the office, including the first, Maurice Davin (1884-87) as well as Seamus Gardiner (1943-46) and Séamus Ó Riain (1967-70).

Wexford’s two presidents were Patrick Breen, 100 years ago (1924-26) and Michael Kehoe (1949-52).