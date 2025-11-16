Connacht SFC semi-final: St Brigid’s put in electric performance to see off Ballina

Mark Daly of St Brigid’s tackles Pádraig O'Hora of Ballina Stephenites during the AIB Connacht SFC semi-final at Dr Hyde Park. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Connacht club SFC semi-final: St Brigid’s (Roscommon) 1-21 Ballina Stephenites 3-8

St Brigid’s produced their best performance of the season to steamroll their way past Ballina Stephenites at Dr Hyde Park and set up a provincial decider against Moycullen in two weeks’ time.

Despite the concession of three goals, the Roscommon champions were rarely troubled once they took flight in the final 12 minutes of the opening half, hitting nine unanswered scores to leave their opponents struggling for oxygen at the break.

While Ballina, trailing by eight points at the break, stemmed the bleeding somewhat in the second half, they couldn’t live with the quick movement of the ball from St Brigid’s.

Eleven different St Brigid’s scorers found the target from play, and all six forwards had contributed to the scoreboard by the break – a measure of Brigid’s dominance in attacking positions.

St Brigid’s played sensational football in the opening half. Apart from Ballina’s two goals, the Roscommon champions dominated midfield, with all six forwards full of running and having the measure of their direct opponents.

Ballina did make an encouraging start when Frank Irwin’s delivery was flicked to the net by Dylan Thornton in the third minute.

Irwin landed a superb point from just inside the outer arc but Brigid’s gradually warmed to their task.

Shane Cunnane and Ben O’Carroll (free) got them off the mark before Senan Kilbride intercepted a loose pass from Seán Regan and finished with aplomb in the ninth minute.

O’Carroll made it 1-3 to 1-1 a minute later before Ballina pounced for a second goal – an acrobatic finish from Evan Regan after good approach work by Sam Callinan, Luke Doherty and Irwin.

But Brigid’s were simply unstoppable after that, decimating Ballina around the middle third before attacking at a pace that Ballina couldn’t live with.

Shane Cunnane of St Brigid's celebrates after the game. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

They kicked the next nine scores in succession from play, with Paul McGrath (two), Brian Derwin, Bobby Nugent and Conor Hand before player of the match Ruaidhrí Fallon had all the time in the world to land his side’s only two-pointer of the game.

There was still time for Ciarán Sugrue to find the target, ensuring that all six Brigid’s forwards had found the target as Anthony Cunningham’s men took a 1-12 to 2-1 lead into the interval.

Rapid-fire scores from Fallon and O’Carroll (free) stretched St Brigid’s lead further before Ballina, unbelievably, pounced for a third goal through substitute Ben Thornton after 34 minutes.

But they couldn’t get any closer as Brigid’s continued to play positive, attacking football, even though they left some chances behind them.

Fallon, Shane Cunnane and Brian Derwin added to Brigid’s tally, while substitutes Charlie O’Carroll and Brian Stack also pitched in with scores.

Ballina’s response came in the form of a couple of scores from Evan Regan, a two-pointer from midfielder Mike Murray and a fine individual score from Sam Callinan.

But Brigid’s final score typified the difference between the teams as they held possession for over two minutes before Sugrue finished off the move with his second score of the game to propel his side back into the provincial decider where, once again, they will enjoy home advantage against Moycullen at the end of the month.

ST BRIGID’S: C Carroll; R Smith, S Trundle, R Dolan; R Fallon (0-1-2), B Stack, P McGrath (0-0-2); S Cunnane (0-0-2), E Nolan; B Nugent (0-0-2, 1f), C Sugrue (0-0-2), C Hand (0-0-1); S Kilbride (1-0-0), B O’Carroll (0-0-3, 1f), B Derwin (0-0-2).

Subs: E Derwin for B Derwin, C O’Carroll (0-0-2) for Nugent (both 42 mins); R Stack (0-0-1) for Smith (46); M Daly for Cunnane (51); E Sheehy for B O’Carroll (56).

BALLINA STEPHENITES: D Clarke; L Golden, L Jordan, C Boland; S Callinan (0-0-1), S Regan, D Tighe; M Murray (0-1-1), F Irwin (0-0-1); D Thornton (1-0-0), P O’Hora, N Feeney; E Regan (1-0-3, 2f), L Doherty, C McStay

Subs: B Thornton (1-0-0) for Boland (30 mins); C Treacy for Tighe (47); L Feeney for N Feeney (59).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).