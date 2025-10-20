Dan Morrissey and Saoirse McCarthy to captain Ireland in Hurling/Camogie-Shinty internationals

Dan Morrissey in action against Scotland's Daniel MacVicar during last year's Hurling-Shinty International at Cusack Park in Ennis. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

Limerick’s Dan Morrissey and Cork’s Saoirse McCarthy have been named captains of the Ireland teams for Saturday’s Hurling/Camogie-Shinty internationals in Inverness.

The Ireland men’s team will be jointly managed by Antrim’s Terence McNaughton and Kilkenny’s Michael Kavanagh while Cork’s Ger Manley will take charge of the camogie side.

The Camogie-Shinty match throws-in at 12pm on Saturday at Bught Park, followed by the by Hurling-Shinty game at 2.10pm.

The double-header will be broadcast live on the BBC Alba YouTube channel and will also be available to view on the GAA website.

“After resurrecting the cross-code game with matches in Newry and Ennis in the last two years, it is fitting that our hurlers should travel to Bught Park in Inverness and I wish everyone well as relations and friendships between our organisations are rekindled,” said GAA president Jarlath Burns.

Camogie Association president Brian Molloy welcomed the opportunity for players to test themselves at international level.

“It is a wonderful honour to wear the green jersey and to showcase their talent on the international stage,” he said.

“This double-header with the hurling-shinty match is another important step forward for equality in Gaelic games, ensuring our camogie players share the same stage and spotlight as their hurling counterparts.”

Ireland hurling panel:

Dan Morrissey (Limerick; capt), Cianan Fahy (Galway), Paddy Burke (Antrim), Ger Walsh (Antrim), Shane O’Brien (Limerick), Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny), Eoghan Connolly (Tipperary), Darragh McCarthy (Tipperary), Alan Tynan (Tipperary), Podge Delaney (Laois), Cha Dwyer (Laois), Ben Conroy (Laois), James Doyle (Carlow), Marty Kavanagh (Carlow), Andrew Kavanagh (Wicklow), David Dooley (Laois), Donal Hughes (Down), Kevin McDonald (Carlow), Nicky Potterton (Meath), Mark Cunningham (Westmeath).

Management: Michael Kavanagh, Terence McNaughton, Damien Coleman, Joe O’Leary, Kevin O’Brien.

Ireland camogie panel:

Aoife Corcoran (Westmeath), Fiona Keating (Westmeath), Aoife McDonald (Tyrone), Shannagh Heggarty (Antrim), Gráinne McDonald (Tyrone), Sive Byrne (Wicklow), Casey Kelly (Wicklow), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork; capt), Áine Cunningham (Tyrone), Tara Naughton (Roscommon), Sally Bolger (Roscommon), Dearbhla Magee (Down), Katierose Bell (Antrim), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Amy Cousins (Wexford), Dearbhail McLoughlin (Westmeath), Meadbh McLoughlin (Westmeath), Amy Quinlisk (Tipperary), Aisling Hagan (Tyrone).

Management: Ger Manley, Emma Kavannagh, Róisín Breen, Paul O’Grady, Seán McLaren.