Ballyhale and O’Loughlin Gaels return to Kilkenny SHC decider

Kilkenny SHC semi-finals:

Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-21 Dicksborro 1-16

O’Loughlin Gaels 1-20 Mullinavat 2-16

O’Loughlin Gaels and Ballyhale Shamrocks both came through tough semi-final affairs before setting up a familiar Kilkenny SHC final in two weeks’ time.

It will be the third time in the last five years that the two clubs have met on final day. With the added spice of new Kilkenny under-20 manager Henry Shefflin in charge of Ballyhale and one of Shefflin’s county selectors and former team-mates Brian Hogan at the helm of O’Loughlin Gaels, it’s a final that should garner huge interest.

The first of Sunday’s semi-finals saw O’Loughlin Gaels start as warm favourites against Mullinavat and while on top for most of the game, they were certainly made to sweat late on.

A Ger Malone goal for Mullinavat in the 50th minute ensured there was a chaotic end to the contest with Brian Hogan’s team glad of the final whistle after over four minutes of stoppage time.

An first-half penalty from former Kilkenny underage star John Walsh gave Mullinavat an early buffer but with Owen Wall making use of space in front of him to net a goal in reply just two minutes later, O’Loughlin Gaels soon took control.

The Gaels seized the momentum through points from Mark Bergin, Luke Hogan and Conor Kelly to leave five points between them at the break.

But Mullinavat were never out of the game and a goalmouth scramble that resulted in Ger Malone having a shot blocked near the line was a sign of things to come. Not long afterwards, Mick Malone somehow kicked the ball to the net at the Nowlan Park’s city end.

John Walsh then pointed when going for goal with a last-gasp 21-yard free and that was the last action as O’Loughlin Gaels booked their place in the final by the minimum.

The second semi-final was just as dramatic with Ballyhale running out 0-21 to 1-16 victors in another entertaining affair.

A first-half red card to Paddy Mullen meant Ballyhale played for over 30 minutes a player down, but that was only the beginning of the drama as Dean Mason was forced to make a last gasp double save from Cillian Hackett and Cillian Buckley late on.

Dicksboro made the better start and quickly launched themselves to a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after points from Cillian Hackett, Shane Stapleton and Matthew Kelleher.

Ballyhale soon found their scoring groove, however, with points from TJ Reid, Brian Cody, Niall Shortall and Adrian Mullen swinging the score 0-7 to 0-5 in their favour by the 20th minute.

Scores from Cillian Hackett and Kevin Moore brought Dicksboro back to level before a Liam Moore goal in the 25th minute saw the Kilkenny city side retake the advantage.

Points from Eoin Cody and TJ Reid levelled up matters for the interval but the introduction of Patrick Lacey off the bench changed the game for Dicksboro as the minor star scored four points, including two cracking efforts from play.

Dicksboro closed the gap as a result but with Reid landing two frees and Adrian Mullen knocking over a fourth score from play, Ballyhale held on despite the late onslaught.