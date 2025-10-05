John McGrath goal helps Baltinglass become Wicklow senior football champions

Baltinglass' Pat Burke and his brother Tom Burke celebrate after the final whistle with John McGrath. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Wicklow SFC final: Baltinglass 1-20 Carnew 0-15

A John McGrath goal midway through the first half proved the catalyst as Baltinglass were crowned Wicklow Senior Football Champions for the first time since 2020.

Baltinglass started the contest brightly and dominated the middle third, racing into a four-point lead. Jack Doyle then got his side up and running with a well-taken two-pointer utilising the breeze blowing for Carnew in the first half.

Up the other end, Tommy Keogh landed a snap shot and Mark Jackson kicked the first of his eventual tally of 0-6 from a 45. Wexford footballer Ben Brosnan then announced himself on the game with a two-point free, and Jack Doyle managed another point before the game’s decisive play.

Corner back Karl Furlong raced forward and got in and around the Carnew cover to flick a pass across the square to the Baltinglass veteran John McGrath, who finished to the left corner.

Despite a Ben Brosonan two-pointer and Conall McCrea point, Baltinglass raced toward the break leading 1-13 to 0-9.

Baltinglass started the second half as they did the first, with Christopher Heaslip and Adam McHugh pointing. However, Heaslip would receive a straight red minutes later, while Brosnan would also be given a black card for an off-the-ball incident involving the two.

McCrea would kick a point immediately after this for Carnew, but two fouls for failing to have three in either half cost his side two points in a spell where Baltinglass pulled away. The game closed in a cagey manner as Baltinglass eased to victory, winning out on a score line of 1-20 to 0-15, with midfielder Jack Kirwan receiving the man of the match award.

Carnew will now regroup to face off against Bray Emmetts in the Wicklow Senior Hurling final next weekend. While Baltinglass will join the Miley Cup roll of Honour for the 24th time.

Carnew: C Doyle; M Rock, J Howes, C Redmond; K Cullen, T Collins, D Redmond; J Doyle, P Doran (0-0-1); R Greene (0-0-1), B Brosnan (0-1-3, 1f, 1 tpf), J Doyle (0-1-1, 1tp); E Kavanagh, C McCrea (0-0-2), S Murphy (0-1-1, 1tpf, 1 45).

Subs: P McGing for C. Redmond temp 28 (reversed at half time) Owen Young for D Redmond (37 mins), F Darcy for E Kavanagh (44), P McGing for K Cullen (51), C Behan for R Greene (59), J Doyle for C McCrea (59).

Baltinglass: M Jackson (0-0-6, 2f, 1 45); C Doody, A Danne, K Furlong; J Flemming, S Doody, Pat Burke; P Whelan, J Kirwan (0-0-1); T Burke (0-0-1), J Keogh, C Heslip (0-0-1); J McGrath (1-0-2), T Keogh (0-0-6, 3f), A McHugh (0-0-2).

Subs: J Kennedy for A McHugh (39 mins), S Heaslip for J McGrath (51), P Kirwan for S Doody (54), J Stead for T Keogh (58), J Bookle for K furlong (58).

Referee: Darragh Byrne