Time for ‘definitive plan’ on Casement Park rebuild, says Stormont Finance Minister

The redevelopment cost for Casement Park dropped to £270 million after it was confirmed that the ground would not host any matches during Euro 2028. Photograph: Jonathan Porter/Inpho/Presseye

It is time to move forward with a “definitive plan” on the rebuild of Casement Park, Stormont Finance Minister John O’Dowd has said.

O’Dowd told MLAs he had met with Communities Minister Gordon Lyons on Monday “to discuss the next steps in the delivery” of the project.

In the summer the UK government allocated £50 million (€57.25 million) to support the redevelopment of the derelict GAA stadium in west Belfast.

Plans for a 34,000-capacity stadium have been mired in uncertainty because of a significant funding gap.

During ministerial question time at the Northern Ireland Assembly on Tuesday, O’Dowd was asked to outline the conditions placed on the pledge of £50 million of Westminster money.

He told MLAs: “This £50 million was over and above what the Executive’s allocation of FTC [financial transactions capital] would have been in this spending review period so it can only be used for Casement Park. The profile of funding is also to be agreed with the British government.

“The additional £50 million FTC has been provided on a net basis which means it does not need to be repaid to the Treasury. There are no further conditions attached to the funding.”

The Minister added: “In my view the GAA community have waited far too long for the reconstruction of Casement Park.

“I met with the Communities Minister yesterday to discuss the next steps in the delivery of this project

“I made it clear I stand ready to offer whatever support I and my officials can to help make this happen.”

DUP MLA Paul Frew asked Mr O’Dowd where any additional money to rebuild Casement would come from and if he thought the departure from usual FTC rules in which the money would be repaid could be explored for other projects.

O’Dowd said: “I support investment regardless of the size or shape of the ball or who does or doesn’t play the sport. I will work with whomever to ensure we get investment into sport in this place.

“But it has to be reminded that Casement Park is the outstanding part of the jigsaw in terms of the three stadia that were promised at that time.

“The other two [Windsor Park and Ravenhill] are built, Casement Park has not been built. That is the starting point.

“In terms of where the rest of the money comes from, that is a matter between the GAA and the Communities Minister and others.

“You will be aware that the Irish Government have contributed, the Executive have made a commitment as has the GAA. If there is to be increases in those commitments, I stand ready to play my part.”

O’Dowd said the UK government funding was “another piece of the jigsaw of getting Casement Park up and going”.

He said: “The investment, both from the British government, the Irish Government, the Executive and the GAA itself is now bringing this project forward. I think it is now time to move forward with a definitive plan.

“As I said to the Communities Minister yesterday, I will play my part in that and offer whatever assistance I can in ensuring this project is delivered.”

Stormont ministers committed £62.5 million [€71.6 million] to Casement in 2011, as part of a strategy to revamp it along with Windsor Park and Ravenhill.

While the two other Belfast-based projects went ahead, the redevelopment of Casement was delayed for several years because of legal challenges by local residents. The estimated build cost spiralled in the interim.

Last September the UK government ended hopes that the west Belfast venue would host Euro 2028 games, when it said it would not bridge a funding gap to deliver the redevelopment in time.

As well as the Stormont contribution of £62.5 million, the Irish Government has offered €50 million [£43.65 million] and the GAA has pledged to contribute at least £15 million.

It has been reported that the cost of the project has fallen to £270 million since it was confirmed the ground would not host Euros matches.

However, the revised plans still leave a significant funding shortfall.