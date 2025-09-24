All-Ireland champions Tipperary lead the way with 13 All-Star nominations

Tipperary captain Ronan Maher celebrates after the final whistle in the All-Ireland final against Cork. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Tipperary dominate the PwC All-Star Hurling nominations with 13 of this year’s All-Ireland winners included on the list of 45.

However, Tipp captain Ronan Maher is not one of the three players shortlisted for Hurler of the Year – with his team-mates John McGrath and Jake Morris, and Cork’s Brian Hayes vying for the individual accolade.

It means there is no place for Patrick Horgan on the Player of the Year shortlist either, though the Cork forward is included among the overall 45 nominees just one day after he announced his intercounty retirement.

The Young Hurler of the Year category sees nominations for Limerick’s Adam English and Tipperary duo Darragh McCarthy and Robert Doyle.

Eight counties are represented on the list of All-Star nominations, with beaten All-Ireland finalists Cork (11), Limerick (seven), Leinster champions Kilkenny (six), All-Ireland semi-finalists Dublin (four), Waterford (two), Galway (one) and Wexford (one) making up the 45.

It is Limerick’s smallest tally of nominees since 2017.

Tipperary’s haul of 13 is generally in keeping with the recent trend in relation to All-Ireland hurling champions – Clare received 14 nominations in 2024, as did Limerick in 2023. However, the Treaty County had 12 players nominated in 2022 and 15 included in the shortlist in 2021.

When Tipp last won the Liam MacCarthy in 2019, they had 11 players nominated and ultimately ended with seven named on the All Star team of the year.

Of Tipperary’s starting team from this year’s All-Ireland final, only Conor Stakelum and Sam O’Farrell did not pick up nominations.

The list of 45 football nominations will be revealed on Thursday morning.

The 2025 All-Stars banquet will be held at the RDS on Friday, November 7th. The football team of the year will be unveiled live on the night while the hurling side will be released on November 6th.

2025 hurling All-Star nominations

Goalkeepers

Rhys Shelly (Tipperary)

Patrick Collins (Cork)

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders

Eoghan Connolly (Tipperary)

Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

Robert Doyle (Tipperary)

Michael Breen (Tipperary)

Bryan O’Meara (Tipperary)

Craig Morgan (Tipperary)

Seán O’Donoghue (Cork)

Niall O’Leary (Cork)

Mark Coleman (Cork)

Ciarán Joyce (Cork)

Michael Carey (Kilkenny)

Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

Conor Burke (Dublin)

John Bellew (Dublin)

Mark Fitzgerald (Waterford)

Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Dan Morrissey (Limerick)

Mike Casey (Limerick)

Midfield

Willie Connors (Tipperary)

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

Tim O’Mahony (Cork)

Cian Kenny (Kilkenny)

Adam English (Limerick)

Cathal Mannion (Galway)

Forwards

Jake Morris (Tipperary)

Andrew Ormond (Tipperary)

Darragh McCarthy (Tipperary)

Jason Forde (Tipperary)

John McGrath (Tipperary)

Shane Barrett (Cork)

Alan Connolly (Cork)

Brian Hayes (Cork)

Patrick Horgan (Cork)

Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

Cian Lynch (Limerick)

Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin)

Seán Currie (Dublin)

Billy Ryan (Kilkenny)

Martin Keoghan (Kilkenny)

TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Lee Chin (Wexford)

Stephen Bennett (Waterford)

Young Hurler of the Year

Adam English (Limerick)

Darragh McCarthy (Tipperary)

Robert Doyle (Tipperary)

Hurler of the Year

John McGrath (Tipperary)

Jake Morris (Tipperary)

Brian Hayes (Cork)