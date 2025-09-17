Cuala agree deal to buy six-acre site from Bective Rangers for €2m

Cuala's Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne and Luke Keating celebrate the side's victory over Errigal Ciarán in the AIB All-Ireland club football final at Croke Park last January. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

South Dublin GAA club Cuala is seeking the backing of its members to purchase a six-acre sports grounds facility from rugby club Bective Rangers for €2 million.

Cuala, based in Dalkey, are the current All-Ireland football champions, and include Dublin football stars Con O’Callaghan and Peader Ó Cofaigh Byrne among their football ranks. The club have also won two All-Ireland hurling titles, making them just the second club after St Finbarr’s of Cork to achieve the double.

But the club does not own any pitches and relies on the booking of designated pitches within the local authority area and the rental of private facilities.

The members of Bective Rangers have fully approved the sale of the property, which is located on Glenamuck Road in Carrickmines, about a 20-minute drive from Cuala, which is based in Hyde Park.

The sports grounds in Glenamuck feature a main grass pitch with floodlights, a smaller floodlit training area, and a clubhouse with dressingroom facilities. A realigned vehicular entrance from the new Glenamuck Distributor Road has recently been completed.

Cuala has written to its 3,500 members describing the acquisition of the site as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” that would “secure its future”.

It outlined its case that it is fully reliant on third-party pitches for all of its training and matches. “The club faces constant challenges in pitch access, while reliance on private rented facilities incurs significant costs for the club, particularly in winter months,” it said.

The agreed acquisition cost is €2 million. An initial fundraising target of €2.35 million has been proposed to cover the purchase price and initial preparatory works for the realignment of the main pitch.

It is proposed that funding would be reached through the combination of a €1 million bank loan, €500,000 in donor commitments, and €835,000 through club fundraising by members.

The club said the project has “unanimous support” from its committee and trustees, as well as the Dublin County Board. Cuala member approval for the acquisition will be sought at a special general meeting on September 30th.

The club said the acquisition of the pitches has the potential to provide a number of strategic benefits for the club.

These include the immediate relief of some of the pressure on pitch access, savings on pitch rental costs, new sponsorship and fundraising opportunities, and support for potential future grant and capital funding applications.

The club said the site also offers potential for phased upgrading, and suggested plans could include the realignment and enlargement of the main pitch to a full-sized pitch, as well as the construction of a fenced all-weather wall ball facility on the smaller grass training area.

“Combined, this could create a first-class Cuala gaelic games facility,” it added.