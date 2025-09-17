All-Ireland camogie finalists Galway and Cork dominate All-Star nominations with 21

Aoife Donohue, Dervla Higgins and Saoirse McCarthy have been nominated for senior camogie Player of the Year

All-Ireland senior camogie champions Galway have 10 players included on the list of PwC All-Star nominations while beaten finalists Cork have 11.

In total, six counties are represented on the list of 36 nominees, with players from Waterford (six), Tipperary (five), Kilkenny (three) and Clare (one) also selected.

Galway beat Cork 1-14 to 1-13 in a thrilling All-Ireland senior camogie decider at Croke Park in August – with the Tribeswomen denying their opponents a third successive O’Duffy Cup triumph.

The shortlist for senior camogie Player of the Year sees Galway defender Dervla Higgins and the team’s vice-captain Aoife Donohue nominated, while Cork forward Saoirse McCarthy completes the selection for the prestigious individual accolade.

The intermediate camogie Player of the Year nominees are Kerry’s Patrice Diggin and Offaly duo Grace Teehan and Orlagh Phelan.

Laois dominate the junior camogie Player of the Year shortlist with all three nominees coming from the All-Ireland champions at that grade – Aimee Collier, Gráinne Delaney and Clodagh Tynan.

“This shortlist reflects the exceptional skill, commitment and passion we witnessed throughout what was a thrilling season,” said Camogie Association chairman, Brian Molloy.

“I would like to thank PwC for their continued partnership in recognising excellence in our game and I look forward to what promises to be a fantastic celebration of camogie in November.”

The winners will be announced at a gala awards night in Croke Park on Saturday, November 15th.

2025 C am o gie All-Star n o minati o ns

Goalkeepers: Sarah Healy (Galway), Amy Lee (Cork), Brianna O’Regan (Waterford).

Backs: Róisín Black (Galway), Karin Blair (Tipperary), Méabh Cahalane (Cork), Libby Coppinger (Cork), Mairead Eviston (Tipperary), Vikki Falconer (Waterford), Rachael Hanniffy (Galway), Laura Hayes (Cork), Shauna Healy (Galway), Clare Hehir (Clare), Ciara Hickey (Galway), Dervla Higgins (Galway), Laura Murphy (Kilkenny), Laura Treacy (Cork).

Midfielders: Lorraine Bray (Waterford), Aoife Donohue (Galway), Laura Greene (Kilkenny), Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Ashling Thompson (Cork).

Forwards: Orlaith Cahalane (Cork), Beth Carton (Waterford), Carrie Dolan (Galway), Abby Flynn (Waterford), Róisín Howard (Tipperary), Katrina Mackey (Cork), Niamh Mallon (Galway), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork), Emma Murphy (Cork), Grace O’Brien (Tipperary), Amy O’Connor (Cork), Ailish O’Reilly (Galway), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Niamh Rockett (Waterford).

Senior Player of the Year nominees: Aoife Donohue (Galway); Dervla Higgins (Galway); Saoirse McCarthy (Cork).

Intermediate Player of the Year nominees: Patrice Diggin (Kerry); Orlagh Phelan (Offaly); Grace Teehan (Offaly).

Junior Player of the Year nominees: Aimee Collier (Laois); Gráinne Delaney (Laois); Clodagh Tynan (Laois).