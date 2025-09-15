Declan Bonner to take Fermanagh job and complete 2026 line-up of football managers

Declan Bonner will be named Fermanagh football manager on Monday night. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Declan Bonner is to be appointed Fermanagh senior football manager on Monday night.

The former Donegal boss will succeed Kieran Donnelly in the role and the appointment will complete the catalogue of senior intercounty football managers for 2026.

Bonner had two spells in charge of his native Donegal, leading them to Ulster titles in 2018 and 2019.

The Lettermacaward native is currently managing Erne Gaels and led the Belleek outfit to the 2024 Fermanagh senior football title in his maiden season at the helm.

A Fermanagh GAA spokesperson stated ‘a number of managerial appointments’ would be confirmed at Monday night’s meeting.