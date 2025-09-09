Kerry’s Joe O’Connor in favour of scrapping preseason competitions

Kerry’s Joe O’Connor would prefer if the McGrath Cup was not resurrected next season.

With the one-year pause on the January preseason competitions now over, provincial councils are currently considering their options for reintroducing the likes of the McGrath and O’Byrne Cups for 2026.

However, O’Connor believes players would rather use that window to prepare for the start of the National League.

“Just keep it the way it is and train away for the league,” O’Connor says on his preference. “I just think there’s enough competitions and it’s probably a time where players can just focus on getting a preseason in.

“If it was there, I’m sure it wouldn’t be a big issue as a couple of games to get you ready for the league. It’s nice to just have a block where you can focus on training.”

The versatile Kerry midfielder was delighted to hear of Jack O’Connor’s decision to recommit to the Kerry cause after speculation he was set to step away from his position as Kingdom manager.

“I suppose we’d a new enough team this year with the selectors coming in, and things worked fairly well for us. There was a nice, fresh feeling down there so we were all keen to get them back, so it is great.”

