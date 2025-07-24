Gaelic Games

Ciaran Meenagh appointed Derry football manager, Kerry name extended panel for All-Ireland final

Tyrone man Meenagh served as Derry’s interim manager after Rory Gallagher’s departure in 2023

Ciaran Meenagh ahead of the All-Ireland semi-final between Derry and Kerry in 2023. Photograph: Ben Brady
Seán Moran
Thu Jul 24 2025 - 22:34

Ciaran Meenagh has been appointed manager of the Derry footballers, succeeding Paddy Tally, who served just one year in the role.

It has been a tough year for Derry, not winning any matches and getting relegated to Division Two.

Tyrone man Meenagh has experience of the squad and was a member of Rory Gallagher’s back room team for five years from 2018 to 2023, during which time Derry won back-to-back Ulster titles and climbed from Division Four to Division One.

When Gallagher stepped away in 2023, Meenagh acted as interim manager until the end of that season. He has since been coaching with Down as part of Conor Laverty’s management team.

Meenagh’s first appointment in Derry has been that of former county player and All Star Chrissy McKaigue.

Meanwhile, Kerry have named an extended panel for Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Donegal.

Former All Star Tom O’Sullivan has been omitted having failed to recover from a calf injury.

Centrefielder Diarmuid O’Connor has been included, albeit in a 28-man panel, which will have to be reduced to 26 by match day.

O’Connor and Dara Moynihan are the players added to the panel named for the Kingdom’s All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone.

KERRY (v Donegal): S Ryan; P Murphy, J Foley, D Casey; B Ó Beaglaoich, M Breen, G White (capt); S O’Brien, M O’Shea; J O’Connor, S O’Shea, G O’Sullivan; D Clifford, P Clifford, D Geaney.

Subs: S Murphy, K Spillane, E Looney, T L O’Sullivan, T Morley, P Geaney, M Burns, T Brosnan, A Heinrich, T Kennedy, D O’Connor, C Geaney, D Moynihan.

Seán Moran is GAA Correspondent of The Irish Times

