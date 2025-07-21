Gaelic Games

No homecoming event for Cork hurlers after All-Ireland final defeat to Tipperary

Tipp to hold homecoming event at Semple Stadium in Thurles from 4.30pm

Dejected Cork players and staff after the defeat to Tipperary in the All-Ireland SHC final at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Mon Jul 21 2025 - 12:57

There will be no homecoming event for the Cork hurlers this evening at the request of the players and management.

Pat Ryan’s team lost Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final to Tipperary after suffering a second-half collapse at Croke Park. The Rebels also lost the 2024 final, after which there was a homecoming event organised for Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

However, no such gathering will take place this year.

Cork GAA stated: “The Cork players, management and county board would like to extend their gratitude to the fans of Cork GAA for their unwavering support throughout the year.

“2025 saw two trophies. We will learn and build, because that’s who Cork are. The team will return home this evening to spend time with their friends and family. And we’ll go again.”

Tipperary’s homecoming event will take place at Semple Stadium later today, with gates opening at 4.30pm. The 2 Johnnies and Una Healy are among the entertainment acts that will take to the stage ahead of the team arrival at approximately 7pm.

