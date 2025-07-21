Nicky English: I believed anything could happen in a Cork-Tipp match but wasn’t quite prepared for this

When I referred to the propensity of this fixture to throw up the unexpected and almost play into the hands of the outsider, I didn’t for a second envisage something like this – an All-Ireland final that can hardly be explained such was the turnaround after half-time.

To lose a second half of hurling by 3-14 to 0-2 in an All-Ireland final has to be unprecedented. It was simply a disaster for Cork, who were in a good position at half-time, leading by six points after Shane Barrett’s goal.

Tipperary will have been disappointed by that all the same. They had actually played quite well in the first half but for the amount of wides they had hit, which could have kept them closer in touch.

Their forwards had been well contained by Cork but there was a strong breeze, which I don’t think was fully taken into consideration. The ball was being held up in the breeze, typified by the disallowed goal for Jason Forde from Eoghan Connolly’s free driven into the square.

In the second half, though, the Tipperary backs took complete control over the Cork full-forward line under the hanging ball. Michael Breen and Ronan Maher were just totally dominant.

Tactically, Tipp got it superbly right. Bryan O’Mara stepped back as extra cover and they brought out Sam O’Farrell to the middle and Darragh McCarthy to float up front.

Tipperary’s Willie Connors celebrates after the final whistle. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

None of these changes should have been a surprise to Cork by the way. Everything that I thought would happen did happen, like Ronan Maher taking up Brian Hayes.

Willie Connors moved to wing back, which was a strange move on paper but he played magnificently and had Declan Dalton in his pocket.

At all stages Tipperary were able to get that flick in and tip the ball away from the Cork forwards and never let them settle into their running style. Also, there was never the quality of ball that Cork had managed against Dublin when it was hopping in front of Connolly and Hayes.

They were just much smarter and more capable, and in the second half they just slowed Cork down relentlessly and worked unbelievably hard.

I have said all year that there’s no doubt that Tipp’s touch is better than anyone else’s in the championship, and they proved in the final that their touch was better than Cork’s.

In some respects, Cork getting the goal before half-time was actually the worst thing that could have happened to them. There was already a huge expectancy among Cork supporters that Barrett’s goal may have turned it into a foregone conclusion.

Tipperary's Rhys Shelly and Robert Doyle celebrate after the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

There was now huge pressure on Cork for the second half. Maybe it showed in Patrick Horgan’s missed free at the start of the second half.

Andrew Ormond kick-started Tipperary’s comeback and Jake Morris got in on the act, as well as the outstanding Darragh McCarthy. John McGrath really showed his renewed form, having a role in all three goals. He’s such a wily customer and just because he’s quiet for a while shouldn’t lead to assumptions.

I was surprised in a way that Cork didn’t replace Eoin Downey after he picked up a yellow at the end of the first half. Last year in their pivotal match against Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh they replaced him in similar circumstances.

I thought that first yellow was very harsh, but if you’re on a card you’re vulnerable and it would have been a good idea to get Damien Cahalane on earlier.

It was a sobering afternoon for Cork. To score just two points in the second half was inexplicable. Last year, maybe they had excuses and only lost the final in extra time, but this year there was no such consolation. They were just crowded out and Tipp’s defenders simply ate them up.

Tipperary’s Ronan Maher lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Their half-forward line, which had started well, was completely obliterated in the second half, with both Healy and Dalton replaced and the midfield was bypassed. Of course, when a team hits the woodwork five times they probably suspect it’s not their day.

I think you have to hand it to Liam Cahill and the Tipperary management. Ultimately, their decision-making was very clear. They stuck with Darragh McCarthy to start him and left him on frees and they were vindicated.

The final might have been their best of the year, which is a credit to any management, but they have also been improvers throughout the season. This was the culmination of that. Cahill brought in young players and took a chance by sticking with them and they all now look like they’ll be around for years to come.

I said on Saturday that Donie Nealon and Theo English always believed it was easier to win when you already had medals in the team. Tipp had eight this time while Cork had none.

Now, Tipperary are going to have medals in the team for at least another 10 years.