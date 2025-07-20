Tipperary player ratings: Darragh McCarthy shines on famous day at Croke Park

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

Little he could do about Shane Barrett’s goal, but a dream final otherwise, wrapped up with a beautiful point from play. Cool under the series of shots rebounding off the posts, excellent puck-outs throughout. Rating: 8

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

A magnificent marking job on Alan Connolly, physical and tight throughout, scoring an excellent long-range point to boot. Repeatedly won key possessions in the second half, clear contender for Young Hurler of the Year. Rating: 8

3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

Tipperary's Eoghan Connolly. Photograph: Inpho

Grew into the game with his blocking and tackling, with energy levels to match. Made sure Diarmuid Healy was kept quiet, and also got in on free-scoring act too. Stood up in the second half. Rating: 8

4. Michael Breen (Ballina)

Rolled back the clock with one of the best games on his career, using all his experience and physicality to limit the damage done by Patrick Horgan. Never let up in his task, setting up some big scores too. Rating: 8

5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane McDonaghs)

Brought reliability and versatility in the half-back line, matching up with Shane Barrett. Helped set the mood from the start, ran himself into the ground by the hour mark. Rating: 7

6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

Tipperary’s Ronan Maher. Photograph: Inpho

A captain’s role on All-Ireland final day won’t come more memorable. Exceptional energy levels and concentration, helping ensure Brian Hayes got very limited possession. Never let up in inspiring the Tipp defence. Rating: 9

7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross Ballycahill)

Also lead by example, taking on the sweeping roll from the throw-in, allowing Willie Connors to drop back. Worked a treat. O’Mara also ran himself into the ground, injury forcing his replacement. Rating: 8

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

Energy levels and commitment were astonishing, Connors dropping back into the half-back line and covering an extraordinary amount of ground. Helped mark out Declan Dalton, and also helped himself to a much-deserved point. Rating: 9

9. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

Tipperary’s Conor Stakelum. Photograph: Inpho

Helped lord midfield with his sheer strength and physicality, occasionally pressing things a little too hard, but his leadership was invaluable. Repeatedly got the better of Tim O’Mahony, his point from play further raising Tipp spirits. Rating: 8

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Tipp needed a big game from him, and he mostly delivered. His blocking and catching was impeccable, with some magnificent touches wrapped up in two points from play. A dream end to an excellent season already. Rating: 8

11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)

Shot selection was a little off at the start, but still finished with two points from play, despite the close attention of Mark Coleman. Involved in a lot of attacking play in the second half. Rating: 8

12. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Dropped back to midfield to good effect, the 20-year-old also defying his relative lack of experience with some excellent touches against bigger men around him. Didn’t score, but helped set up plenty. Rating: 8

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara)

Tipperary's Darragh McCarthy scores a penalty. Photograph: Inpho

A stunning All-Ireland final by any standards, but rose above all expectations for a 19-year-old. Had 15 scoring chances, scored 1-13, including four from play. His coolness over the placed ball, including the penalty, was awesome. Rating: 10

14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Had to wait for his goal chances, but when they did come, he took them with majestic vision and execution. His fetch which resulted in the penalty was a sight to behold. Rating: 9

15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Well-marked by Seán O’Donoghue, so didn’t enjoy his usual amount of possession, but still chipped in with two points from play. Worked tirelessly. Rating: 8

Bench

No need for any goal heroics from Oisín O’Donoghue or the like this time, Tipp already well in their ascendency as the changes were made. Noel McGrath had the last word with his point from play, utterly fitting. Rating: 7

Management

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill celebrates after the game. Photograph: Inpho

Liam Cahill, Michael Bevans, Declan Laffan, and TJ Ryan can all take a bow, combining to orchestrate one of the great All-Ireland upsets of modern times. For a team considered to be in bonus territory, a performance for the ages. Rating: 9