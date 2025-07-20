Cork player ratings: Shane Barrett starts strong but too many fail to reach final crescendo

1 Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

At fault for Tipperary’s crucial first goal when mis-controlling a shot that was going over the crossbar. Should have been more decisive under a long ball for Tipp’s second goal. Rating: 4

2 Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

On a lot of ball in the first half when Cork were mostly comfortable at the back. Scored and made a point on his forays into attack. Ultimately couldn’t handle Darragh McCarthy. Rating: 5

3 Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers)

Coped reasonably well under the dropping ball in the first half but was losing his battle with John McGrath when he picked up a second yellow for conceding a penalty. Rating: 4

4 Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscara)

Tipp were happy for O’Donoghue to be the first receiver on short puck-outs and his distribution was patchy. His least impressive game of an otherwise excellent season. Rating: 5

Cork’s Seán O'Donoghue in action against Tipperary's Jason Forde. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

5 Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr)

Fought hard as usual and kept going to the end. Held Jake Morris to a couple of points from play without negating his influence. Morris must now be favourite for Hurler of the Year. Rating: 5

6 Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

Absolutely commanding in the first half, dominating in the air and on the ground, but the centre didn’t hold in the second half when Tipp started playing the ball in front of him. Rating: 6

7 Mark Coleman (Blarney)

Made a blistering start, sweeping up around the Cork half-back line and starting attacks, but couldn’t maintain that influence and faded as the game wore on. Rating: 6

8 Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

After a terrific season this was his least effective performance. Made an early assist and had a couple of score involvements late in the first half but otherwise offered little in attack. Rating: 4

Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

9 Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

Was the most influential of the four centre fielders in the first half, but Cork lost a grip in the middle third in the second half. Fought hard against the tide. Finished with three points from play. Rating: 6

10 Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

For a young player starting just his third championship match he had a brilliant first half, scoring three points and assisting two. Couldn’t get going after half-time and was eventually replaced. Rating: 6

11 Shane Barrett (Blarney)

Superb in the opening half, rifling three points from play, including what seemed at the time like a vital goal in first-half stoppage time. Finished with 1-4 but couldn’t influence the second half. Rating: 7

Shane Barrett celebrates scoring a goal for Cork. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

12 Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s)

Just like last year, he followed a terrific semi-final with an ineffective performance in the final. Landed a trademark long free in the first half, but faded badly before being replaced. Rating: 4

13 Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

The most effective of Cork’s inside forwards in the first half, scoring one from play and making another. Missed a free just after half-time and was replaced before the hour mark. Rating: 5

14 Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

Got his only point shortly before half-time but had struggled to get his hands on the ball before that. Ironically, fluffed the only goal chance he created by making a poor handpass instead of shooting. Rating: 4

Cork's Brian Hayes in action for Cork. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

15 Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Was smothered in the air by Ronan Maher. One of his flicks from a long puck-out resulted in a first half score, and was fouled for two frees, but was essentially neutralised by Tipp. Rating: 5

Bench

Seamus Harnedy was lively as always, hitting the crossbar with a rasping shot for goal and scoring a late point. Damien Cahalane coped well as an emergency full back, apart from one ridiculous foul for charging. Rating: 5

Management

Cork coped well with Tipp’s extra defender in the first half but when the momentum of the game shifted violently after the break they didn’t have any solutions. Too many players failed. Rating: 5