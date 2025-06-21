Football previews: Dublin can override inconsistency - and Cork - to reach last eight

Saturday

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals

Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 6.15pm (Live, GAA+) – This is a fairly familiar last-eight fixture and this weekend is the fourth in the last 12 years. Dublin have won them all but usually not without something of a contest, as Cork have tended to produce their better performances in Croke Park against them. Although Cork haven’t produced a rabbit from the hat to compare with last year’s defeat of Donegal, they won the match they had to last week against Roscommon, even if they again squandered goal chances. Dublin had a rigorous outing in the Group of Death, outlasting Derry. Among the pluses for Dessie Farrell was another fine display by Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, this time in the company of Conor Glass, arguably the season’s centrefield governor, and the continuing reintegration of Lee Gannon. In the middle should be a contest, as Ian Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan are in excellent form. Apart from that, Dublin have better capacity at either end. Con O’Callaghan’s return from injury was consequential and even allowing for inconsistency and mood swings, Dublin should have the winning of this. Verdict: Dublin

Kerry v Cavan, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3.30pm (Live, GAA+) – Kerry’s first defeat by a non-Dublin Leinster county in 24 years has raised temperatures but relief is at hand. Maybe the heavy Ulster orientation of their All-Ireland group didn’t suit Cavan but despite phases of competitiveness, they still got pasted in the end by Donegal and Tyrone, which leaves them bruised for this visit to smarting and strengthened opponents. Jack O’Connor is able to recall Paudie Clifford, Diarmuid O’Connor and Seán O’Shea, impressive firepower to reintroduce. Cavan will be trying to rediscover whatever it was that turned over Mayo but even if there is good reaction to last week’s grim reality, Killarney is no place to be taking a leaky defence. Verdict: Kerry

Kerry's Paudie Clifford in action against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on May 31st. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Sunday

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals

Donegal v Louth, Ballybofey, 4pm (Live, GAA+) – It is ironic that Louth with a Leinster title are unlikely to progress as far as they did last year without one. The post-provincial hangover extended as far as last week’s Clare match, which was harder won than expected but in fairness to Peter Keane’s side, only Down managed to rupture them. Donegal showed a streak of urgency in consigning Mayo to the dust with the last play of the match in Roscommon a week ago but for all their status as Ulster champions and All-Ireland front runners, there remains a sense that Jim McGuinness’s team are still labouring a little. Maybe this is to do with the uninspired form of key forwards, as Michael Murphy assumes more and more of a burden. Maybe with Jason McGee back in action, they can muster more dynamism at centrefield. They accounted for Louth last year when Ger Brennan’s side stayed in touch for most of the first half but couldn’t stay the pace in Croke Park. Ballybofey won’t be any more hospitable. Verdict: Donegal

Down v Galway, Páirc Esler, 1.45pm (Live, GAA+) – Their last championship meeting was in 1971, the same year as Frazier-Ali 1 and the McNamee Commission report, and in the torrent of events since the counties find themselves separated by a bit more these days. Down are last year’s Tailteann Cup winners whereas Galway were one-point adrift of the All-Ireland. Conor Laverty has used a fortuitous group draw to develop the team farther, winning two matches out of three. Ronan Burns’s aggressive kickouts have found willing and dangerous receivers, such as Daniel Guinness and Odhran Murdock and the effect nearly unhinged Monaghan. Galway have rallied from a menacing start to their group to emerge from its deathly embrace. Damien Comer is back on the panel and they have been through too many top-level scrapes to lose the trail here. Verdict: Galway

David Hyland and Colm Dalton celebrate after Kildare's win over Offaly in the Tailteann Cup quarter-final last weekend. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Kildare v Fermanagh, Croke Park, 4pm (Live, GAA+) – It would be important for Kildare to swallow the earlier disappointments and delver on their status as competition favourites, thus guaranteeing a place at the top table in 2026. Fermanagh aren’t to be taken lightly – they nearly shuttered Down in Ulster – but Kildare should win. Verdict: Kildare

Limerick v Wicklow, Croke Park, 2pm (Live, GAA+) – Wicklow had a terrific win over Westmeath last week while Limerick again bettered Wexford, confirming the Division 4 final outcome. The teams drew in Aughrim in the league, which effectively denied the home side promotion. Wicklow have consistently outperformed expectation and can again. Verdict: Wicklow