Conor McManus: Here’s my ranking of the top 12 counties going into the knockouts

When we won our first provincial title in 2013, we were straight into an All-Ireland quarter-final against Tyrone – about the last county Monaghan would want to face given the local rivalry and how little there was between us.

We lost narrowly and what we wouldn’t have given for another rattle at somebody, anybody, let alone for a group stage. The problem for us was we lost the next game and it was season over.

There are three provincial champions in next weekend’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals, who have all lost matches and are availing of the opportunity to get their season back on track. Hard not to be envious.

It has been a brilliant championship so far. The new rules have helped with the quality of the football and played a part in some really exciting finales. The GAA is getting rid of the format next year but it has been great so far.

There was no dead rubber on the last day with nothing on the line, be it a home game in the preliminary quarter-final or just to stay in the championship. You can argue the jeopardy because so many home games have been lost but don’t think for a minute Donegal wouldn’t have wanted a week’s break before the quarter-finals.

Competition has been crazy and I think the final weekend has really complicated the job of picking out a likely winner, as the last unbeaten record went up in smoke after Kerry lost.

Keeping in mind where we are and what we have seen, this is my ranking of the 12 counties still involved.

1. Armagh

Rian O`Neill of Armagh in action. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

The All-Ireland champions getting beaten wasn’t a huge surprise because they were already straight through to a quarter-final and potentially had one eye on that. They changed selection a little but there was no reason to believe they weren’t going all out to win the game. It would have suited Armagh better to see Galway out of this championship than in it but the incredible rivalry between them was again on show – a fifth championship match in four years.

They also have a panel that puts them in a better position than any county to make changes without undermining the team. They are bookies’ favourites and deserve to be.

2. Donegal

Michael Murphy of Donegal. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

I don’t think they are firing on all cylinders despite being Ulster champions. They have a lot of mileage up between being in the provincial preliminary round and going to extra time against Armagh. Jim McGuinness would have loved to get that extra week. A huge amount of play is now going through Michael Murphy which seems like a fairly obvious thing to say when you have someone of that ability in such good form but to go ahead and win it all they will need to be getting more from Oisín Gallen, Ó Baoill, McBrearty et al. They will avoid Tyrone and Armagh if they reach the quarter-finals.

They are also very hard to beat.

3. Galway

Paul Conroy of Galway kicks a point. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

On Saturday they just looked like a team that were just maybe teetering on the edge of exit – eight points down – and it was hard to see where their response was going to come from but in the second half they decided, “not today”. Despite missing penalties and despite the setbacks and the knock-backs in the game, they just kept coming and asking questions. They also started to get their hands on primary possession, which is something they had been struggling with in recent times for all the obvious strength of their middle third.

Paul Conroy returned are looked a bit closer to his FOTY form and Shane Walsh was firing up front. I just thought their response with the season on the line was great and it looks like it could open up for them.

4. Tyrone

Tyrone’s Padraig Hampsey. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/inpho

I don’t necessarily think it’s too early for them and they’ll certainly not feel that themselves. Malachy O’Rourke has them motoring nicely. They were well superior to Cavan and as with their best performance, there was a nice spread of scorers, 11 and Darren McCurry in top form. They’ll be quietly confident and happy with where they’re at. I think being straight into the quarter-finals is a huge advantage over whoever the opposition will be.

5. Kerry

Kerry’s Gavin White. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Losing to Meath isn’t the end of the world for Kerry. It will sharpen their teeth and the extra game will do them no harm even though they’ll be expected to beat Cavan at home (talk to Mayo about that!). They were missing six players, including heavyweights like Paudie Clifford, Seán O’Shea and Diarmuid O’Connor, which is no reflection on Meath but gives Jack O’Connor room to improve. He’s led them the long way around to All-Irelands in the past but improvement is required.

6. Dublin

Dublin’s John Small. Photograph: Evan Logan

Dublin’s win in Newry was impressive because Derry are no bad team. There is a difference when they’re at full strength and Dessie Farrell will need everyone on board if they make inroads. Con O’Callaghan looks irreplaceable for them but they look like they’re getting close to their best team on the pitch now at this stage. Consistency has been an issue but they should still have the beating of Cork in Croke Park and after the group, Armagh can’t play them in the quarters.

7. Monaghan

Micheal Bannigan of Monaghan. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

It looks a bit unfair on Monaghan listing them at seven but while they would give any of the top six a game – and did against Donegal in Ulster – they haven’t the same consistent experience as those counties. They won Division Two and topped their group here. On Sunday they got into top gear in the final quarter and dominated the game a bit better and got control of kick-outs. They are scoring very heavily and will feel they’re a match for anyone from here on in.

8. Meath

Meath’s Conor Duke. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Like Monaghan, they may feel hard done by to rank only eighth having won their group and with the scalps of Dublin and Kerry already on their belt but you have to take everything into account. They had a very poor second half in the Leinster final and while they’re entitled to point to an unbeaten record in the group, have those games reached the highest intensity levels? Meath deserve plaudits. Getting Brian Menton back in has added a bit of steel and a bit of experience. Donal Keogan at the back has been a real rock over the years but the most impressive thing is just how they’ve hung in there despite missing two key forwards, James Conlon and Matthew Costello, and still scored freely.

9. Down

Pat Havern of Down in action. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Coming off a Tailteann Cup win last year Down have kicked on impressively despite relegation in the league. Their ability to carry the ball at pace and move it through hand and foot has been impressive. Odhran Murdock is an excellent footballer with everything in his locker, from winning primary possession in the middle of the field to carrying and shooting off either foot. It gets tougher from here, though.

10. Louth

Louth's Sam Mulroy. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Winning Leinster looks like it took something out of them and they struggled to put away Clare on Sunday. I’m sure they arrived in the All-Ireland series optimistic they could make an impact but it just hasn’t worked out and they will be off to Ballybofey on Sunday. Big achievement already, though.

11. Cork

Paul Walsh of Cork. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Cork’s big test was the group match with Kerry and they were disappointing that day – all the more so when they see what a Meath team they competed with were able to do. The games where they’ve been written off are where you tend to see the best of them, like, last year, for example, when they beat Donegal. I just can’t see them beating Dublin in Croke Park even though they could well raise a gallop.

12. Cavan

Tyrone’s Peter Harte and Oisin Brady of Cavan. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The mood will hardly be great after two big defeats in the group. They’re still in it because of a head-to-head with Mayo, who were really competitive with the teams that thrashed Cavan but they will lean into the display in Castlebar when heading down to Killarney to face a sore Kerry.