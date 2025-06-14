Meath book place in All-Ireland quarter-finals with victory over Kildare

Lara Curran of Kildare is challenged by Mary Kate Lynch and Áine Sheridan of Meath during the TG4 All-Ireland ladies football senior championship match at Manguard Plus Kildare GAA Centre of Excellence in Newbridge. Photograph:Ray McManus/Sportsfile

TG4 All-Ireland SFC: Kildare 0-4 Meath 0-7

Meath booked their place in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-finals with victory over Kildare in a low-scoring game In Newbridge.

Poor conditions, with heavy rain for most of the first half, saw plenty of mistakes and poor handling by both sides.

Kildare made the better start and Lara Curran opened the scoring in the second minute. Six minutes later Róisín Byrne hit over a lovely point to put two between the sides before Emma Duggan pointed a free in the 11th minute for the Royals.

In the 15th minute Marion Farrelly’s effort was blocked, while at the other end Byrne had a shot blocked down by Mary-Kate Lynch.

READ MORE

Just before half-time Duggan fired over a free to level matters at 0-2 apiece, with Meath also kicking four wides in the opening half.

A third point from the boot of Duggan edged Meath in front for the first time in the 38th minute. Three minutes later the Dunboyne woman doubled her side’s advantage when she hit over her third point of the game.

Meath were reduced to 14 players in the 44th minute when Vikki Wall was adjudged to have fouled Claire Sullivan and she was shown a yellow card.

With numerical advantage Kildare went on the attack and Ellen Dowling brought an excellent save out of Meath goalkeeper Robyn Murray in the 48th minute.

The lead was extended to four points in the 59th minute when Marion Farrelly kicked over two fantastic points in quick succession.

Kildare got their first score of the second half and their first since the eighth minute when Alannah Prizeman fired over a free. Duggan was on target again with her second point from play to restore her side’s four-point lead.

Prizeman kicked over a late free for Kildare but Meath held on for the win.

Earlier, the heavy overnight saw the game between Dublin and Leitrim, scheduled for Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon, postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

KILDARE: M Hulgraine; L Shaw, S Sargent, M Doherty; M Aspel, L Murtagh, L Lenehan; C Wheeler, R Byrne (0-1); L Reilly, A Rattigan, M Ryan; E Dowling, A Prizeman (0-2, 2f), L Curran (0-1).

Subs: C Sullivan for Ryan (h-t); L McGovern for Dowling (52 mins); G Wheeler for C Wheeler (54); C Moran for Rattigan (57); A Mahon for Curran (60).

MEATH: R Murray; A Sheridan, MK Lynch, K Newe; A Cleary (capt), S Wall, K Kealy; O Sheehy, M Farrelly (0-2); M Thynne, N Gallogly, C Smyth; E Duggan (0-5, 2f), V Wall, K Cole.

Subs: K Vermingham for Cole (47 mins); S Ennis for Sheehy (59).

Referee: Séamus Mulvhill (Kerry).