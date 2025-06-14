Live GAA updates: Tipperary hurlers proceed to All-Ireland quarter-finals, Galway and Armagh meet again in SFC

Fixtures:

All-Ireland SFC third round

Roscommon v Cork, O’Moore Park, 4.15pm (GAA+)

Kerry v Meath, O’Connor Park, 4.15pm

Dublin v Derry, Newry, 6.30pm (GAA+)

Galway v Armagh, Breffni Park, 6.30pm (GAA+)

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, 5pm

Kildare v Offaly, Newbridge, 6.30pm

All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals

FT – Laois 0-18 Tipperary 3-32

Kildare v Dublin, Newbridge, 4pm

All-Ireland MHC semi-final

Kilkenny v Waterford, Wexford Park, 7.35pm (TG4)

Twenty-five minutes gone in Newbridge where Kildare are hosting Dublin in the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals. The Dubs lead 2-8 to 0-4 after goals from Ronan Hayes and Diarmuid Ó Dulaing.

In Portlaoise, Brian O’Driscoll has pulled Cork level with Roscommon, it’s now 0-2 apiece.

4 MINS: Donie Smith opens the scoring for Roscommoon at O’Moore Park, followed soon after by another from Darren Cregg.

Roscommon 0-2 Cork 0-0

Anthem finishes at O’Moore Park and Roscommon v Cork in Group 2 is under way.

Denis Walsh is in Portlaoise, he has this for us:

For Cork and Roscommon the permutations have boiled down to this: Cork must win to stay alive in the championship; Roscommon would limp into the knock-out stages with a draw. Since they beat Cork in the league in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on March 1st, Roscommon’s only competitive victory has been against London. Cork have already lost three times in the championship.

No late change on the Cork team, but Donie Shine starts for Roscommon in a change from the published line-up.

Later today will see the ‘Group of Death’, aka Group 4, wrapped up. Armagh, having taken two wins from two games, have already guaranteed a quarter-final spot for themselves. Their group-mates, however, have been left battling for survival.

In his column this week, Darragh O’Sé had very little sympathy for their plight: “For Dublin, Galway and Derry, this is the weekend when the chickens come home to roost. One of them will be gone out of the championship on Saturday night. They’ll only have themselves to blame, as well.”

Read his thoughts in full below:

Fifteen minutes to throw-in at O’Connor Park, where Munster champions Kerry face Leinster runners-up Meath.

Here’s how the sides line out:

Team Announcement: Kerry vs Meath - All Ireland Senior Football Championship, Group 2, Round 3



Full team news here: https://t.co/SRbz6SdqAm#WeAreKerry #CiarraíAbú pic.twitter.com/G1WXN3njuT — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) June 12, 2025

Meath have two changes to the side announced on Friday.



Ronan Ryan comes in at left corner back replacing Jason Scully who in turn replaces Brian O’Halloran on the panel.



Keith Curtis replaces James Conlon at full forward who in turn is replaced by Cillian O’Sullivan on the… pic.twitter.com/rRqAXZBDN9 — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) June 14, 2025

In the All-Ireland SFC, Saturday is the turn of Group 2 and Group 4.

The two fixtures in each group will be played at the same time – 4.15pm throw-ins for Group 2, 6.30pm for Group 4 – so come 8pm we’ll know our first two quarter-finalists and four preliminary quarter-finalists.

We already know Armagh are through to the last eight, so that top-spot battle is only a concern for Group 2.

Here’s how things are looking in table terms:

Three games are due to get under way in the next 20 minutes – Kildare v Dublin in the hurling as well as both SFC Group 2 meetings.

We’ll be focusing on Roscommon v Cork, but we’ll keep you posted on Kerry v Meath and the hurling in Newbridge with regular score updates.

On that note, here’s how Cork line out in Portlaoise:

Our match day squad to face Roscommon kicks off at 4:15 PM today.



Find more info on our website: https://t.co/TJpWfGdQrF pic.twitter.com/ysgFQzxBAh — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) June 14, 2025

And here’s the Roscommon starting XV:

In the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals, Tipperary have secured passage to the last eight after a 3-32 to 0-18 win over Laois at O’Moore Park.

Liam Cahill’s side will now meet Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-finals on the weekend of June 21st/22nd.

That same weekend, Limerick will play the victor of today’s second preliminary quarter-final between Kildare and Dublin, which throws in at 4pm in Newbridge.

There’s a lot on the line in the football championship, the results of this weekend deciding what counties go on to the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals and quarter-finals, and who’ll be whiling away the summer.

Of the 16 teams in it, we’ll only be saying farewell to four. Eight will go to the preliminary quarter-finals, and the top-placed teams from each group will go straight to the last eight.

Wondering who’s likely to be sticking around for the knock-out stages? Us too. Fear not, I took a look at the permutations:

Good afternoon everyone and welcome along to The Irish Times GAA live blog.

There’s a packed schedule today, including the final round of group games in the All-Ireland Football Championship, preliminary quarter-finals in the All-Ireland Hurling Championship and the first two of this weekend’s Tailteann Cup quarter-finals. In the Minor Hurling Championship, Kilkenny and Waterford meet at Wexford Park in the All-Ireland semi-final ahead of tomorrow’s clash between Munster rivals Cork and Clare.

We’ll be keeping you updated on all the live action, followed by reports and reaction from our writers.