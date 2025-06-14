FRC propose adjustment to 50m penalty for foul on player catching kick-out mark

The Football Review Committee has proposed a rule adjustment to remove the 50-metre penalty for a foul on a player who catches a kick-out mark.

Central Council will now vote on the proposal and if passed the rule amendment will be operational for the All-Ireland senior football preliminary quarter-finals and the Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

It was the standout news from this weekend’s meeting of Central Council where an increase in league attendances was also announced.

The GAA stated: “Ard Chomhairle is to consider a proposed adjustment from the FRC to the penalty for a foul on a player who catches a mark from a kick-out to be changed from a 50m advanced free to a free on the spot where the foul occurs.

READ MORE

“It was confirmed that there was a 24% increase in Allianz League gate receipts leading to an increased distribution to counties.

“Eligibility for the All-Ireland JFC, relating specifically to London and New York, is to remain unchanged for the 2026 competition.

“The following were added to the DRA Panel; Rory Conway and Niall Gallagher (both Legal Panel) and Liam McCabe (Cavan) and Joe Edwards (Antrim) (GAA Panel).

“A proposal from Comhairle Ard Oideachais to rename the cup awarded to the winners of the JHC as the ‘Corn Darragh Mhic Cárthaigh, in memory of MTU Cork student Darragh McCarthy was passed.

“It was agreed that county boards will supply smart sliotars for semi-finals and finals in all county junior, intermediate and senior championships.”