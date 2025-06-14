Dublin see off Kildare challenge to set up quarter-final meeting with Limerick

Kildare's David Qualter in action against John Bellew of Dublin during the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final at Cedral St Conleth's Park in Newbridge. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final: Kildare 0-13 Dublin 3-25

Dublin avoided the banana skin against Joe McDonagh Cup winners Kildare with a dominant display that sets them up nicely for an All-Ireland quarter-final against Limerick next weekend.

Although Kildare received a heroes’ welcome from at a Cedral St Conleths after their wonderful win last weekend against Laois in Croke Park, the efforts of that game, plus the celebrations that followed, took its toll. It was always a tough task facing a Dublin side in this kind of form but just six days after that emotional high Kildare were short of their best.

The home side snapped into things early in the game and there were four points evenly shared in the opening 10 minutes. But the step up in quality was evident in the opening goal in the 11th minute. Rian Boran did well initially to win the ball ahead of Diarmuid Ó Dúlaing but his pass into centre back and brother Cian was intercepted and quick as flash, Dublin had the ball in the net through Ronan Hayes.

The second goal arrived in the 17th minute and this time it was Ó Dúlaing who profited after a high press from Dublin forced another turnover inside the Kildare 45.

Dublin got plenty of joy from full forward John Hetherton, who was a powerful presence and helped lay on a number of scores.

They led 2-14 to 0-5 at half-time and Dublin didn’t let up through the second period. Rian McBride got a couple of scores in the second half and the pacy Brian Hayes also scored from distance.

Dublin's Paddy Smyth and Cathal McCabe compete for the sliotar. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Kildare never stopped trying, though, and came close to a consolation goal in the 49th minute when Gerry Keegan sent Cathal Dowling through. But the previously untroubled Seán Brennan made a smart save to bat away the powerful shot. David Qualter kept up his good record from dead balls on the day by converting the resulting 65.

Niall Ó Ceallacháin, perhaps with an eye on that game against Limerick to come, used his full complement of subs, and his team added a third goal in the last minute of normal time when Fergal Whitely beat Paddy McKenna at his near post.

It wasn’t the result that the majority at the Newbridge venue came to see but the standing ovation as the Kildare team left the field showed the impact of their successful season. This was a glimpse of the level that Kildare will be playing on a regular basis next year but while Brian Dowling’s focus turns to what is to come in 2026, Dublin will be hoping they have plenty more hurling to come this season.

KILDARE: P McKenna; R Hogan, R Boran, D O’Meara; S Leacy, C Boran (0-1), P Dolan; D Guerin, C McCabe; L O’Reilly, G Keegan (0-2), D Qualter (0-8, 6fs, one 65); D Melville, C Dowling, J Sheridan (0-1).

Subs: J Travers (0-1) for McCabe (45 mins); H Carroll for O’Reilly (50); M Curtin for Sheridan (58); K Harrington for Dowling (60); O Lynam for Qualter (67).

DUBLIN: S Brennan; J Bellew, P Smyth, C McHugh; P Doyle, C Crummey (0-2), P Dunleavy; F Whitely (1-1), B Hayes (0-3); R McBride (0-3), R Hayes (1-1), C O’Sullivan (0-2); D Ó Dúlaing (1-4), J Hetherton, S Currie (0-8, 5f).

Subs: C Burke (0-1) for McBride (45 mins); C O’Brien for O’Sullivan (50); A Dunphy for Dunleavy (51); S Gallagher for B Hayes (58); D Power for R Hayes (65).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).