All-Ireland SFC previews: Moving weekend sees big beasts in danger of extinction

Saturday

All-Ireland SFC

Group 2

Roscommon v Cork, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 4.15pm [Live, GAA+]: When Cork won this two years ago, it was considered something of a surprise and once again Roscommon look better set. Their draw against Meath gives them a slight edge, although both fell away when losing to Kerry. Roscommon, though, have been on a downward trajectory since they destroyed Cork in the league, whereas John Cleary’s team have continued to pay a high price for their attacking squanderlust. One upbeat development is the return of Conor Corbett to the panel after an ACL injury. If Cork can stay on an even keel, they can win this. Verdict: Cork

Kerry v Meath, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 4.15pm: Both are already into the next round, but this may be an interesting contest for a match that Kerry won by 15 points last year. The Munster champions are short a few first-choice players, which added to Meath’s growing confidence – they have shown few scars from the Leinster final defeat – suggests at least a tighter match this time. Robbie Brennan’s team are accomplished two-point kickers, which is largely how they undid Dublin in Leinster and have genuine pace. It’s impossible, however, to overlook Kerry’s firepower even in the absence of Paudie Clifford et al. Verdict: Kerry

Group 4

Armagh v Galway, Kingspan Breffni, 6.30pm [Live, GAA+]: How times change. Last year’s All-Ireland finalists have been nearly inseparable for three championships, from the penalties in the 2022 quarter-finals to a draw and one-point victories. At this stage, however, Armagh look to have moved on comparatively. Their carefully nurtured panel strength gives them relatively risk-free options for this meeting, a dead rubber for them but deadly dangerous for their opponents.

Galway’s dire straits would have been greatly eased but for the two last-second scores that cost them a draw and a win in their most recent matches. The form of their leading players has been a concern, with footballer of the year Paul Conroy among the big hitters whipped off before the end in Celtic Park.

They have generally been the better team in these contests but – like everyone else – don’t find it easy to put away Armagh and have triggered questions about their mental robustness. Credit must go to their resilience, though, in the comeback against Derry and their goalscoring acumen, which has kept them afloat. Armagh have been so fluid however in their play, their ability to park the Ulster final defeat and the invaluable interchangeability of their panel that it’s very hard to see them coming a cropper despite the weevil reassurance of already being in the quarter-finals. Verdict: Armagh

Dublin v Derry, Páirc Esler, 6.30pm [Live, GAA+]: Dublin were reduced to a sorry-looking collective against Armagh in the county’s first defeat in round-robin championship fixtures. The five-point margin flattered them and was quick to be cast in the context of their technical infringements, which coughed up the entire winning margin, to Dessie Farrell’s palpable irritation. The match also underlined the dependence on Con O’Callaghan, who is recovering from a hamstring injury but has been named in the matchday panel. His unfettered presence would go a long way to securing progress.

Derry, though, are very much on the way back. Their revival against Armagh and the near-win over Galway have gone a long way to restoring their reputation. Conor Glass has been magnificent, scoring 1-3 in each of the matches to date and means that even with the Dublin captain fit to play, this will not be easy for Dublin. Other Derry players have also been stepping up and they have every chance of winning. With O’Callaghan and the less heralded but extremely valuable Eoin Murchan back in play, this may swing it Dublin’s way. Verdict: Dublin

Donegal's Michael Murphy continues to be possibly more integral to the whole operation than he had anticipated when coming out of retirement. Photograph: Inpho Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Leah Scholes

Sunday

All-Ireland SFC

Group 3

Monaghan v Down, Box-It Athletic Grounds, 2pm [Live RTÉ 2]: Although two divisions now separate the counties after Monaghan’s promotion and Down’s relegation from Division Two, it was Conor Laverty’s team that won the league fixture – although Monaghan had already topped the table at that stage. Down have hit the ground running in the group stage and ran up big scores against Clare and Louth. Their success on kick-outs is bad news for a Monaghan side missing the injured Gary Mohan, but their forwards are as high performing as any unit in the championship. Verdict: Monaghan

Louth v Clare, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 2pm: Clare fought hard in Clones but lost out in the end, whereas Louth were desperately unlucky not to crown a comeback against Down with a draw. Ger Brennan’s team have to win this to progress and they won’t want to scuff their Leinster title by failing to do so. Verdict: Louth

Group 1

Tyrone v Cavan, Brewster Park, 4pm: An opportunity for both teams to get back on the horse. Tyrone were very flat in the home defeat by Mayo, as if in reaction to the seismic win in Ballybofey. When the teams met in Ulster, Tyrone were comfortable and won pulling up. Cavan have looked more impressive since, but it’s still 42 years since they beat these opponents in the championship and their opponents are due a bounce. Verdict: Tyrone

Donegal v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 4pm [Live RTÉ 2]: If Mayo can make the win in Omagh their baseline performance, this will be very interesting. Donegal recovered in Cavan and are now able to bring back Shaun Patton into goal, restoring his influence on kick-outs and steadying the defence. Michael Murphy continues to be possibly more integral to the whole operation than he had anticipated when coming out of retirement.

Mayo have a great record in this fixture and were full of running and energy in Omagh. They have players coming back, if only they can survive this. Stephen Rochford coached Donegal for a few years and so they won’t lack intelligence on the opposition but Mayo will need their very best and this week’s opposition stands in the way. Verdict: Donegal