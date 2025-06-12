Dublin’s scoring dilemma: Without Con O’Callaghan’s firepower, Dessie Farrell’s men are in treacherous waters

The expectation is that Con O’Callaghan will feature on Saturday against Derry in Newry. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Almost half of Dublin’s championship scores have been accumulated by just two players – and neither have played in all four of their team’s fixtures.

Con O’Callaghan (1-16) and Cormac Costello (2-12) are Dublin’s top marksmen in this year’s championship, their combined tally of 3-28 accounting for 43 per cent of Dublin’s 4-74 total.

Add in Dublin’s third highest scorer, Paddy Small (0-10), and 55 per cent of Dublin’s total has been scored by that trio.

All three have missed at least one of Dublin’s four championship matches and were either subbed on or off in another – playing approximately only two and half games each. And yet they are Dublin’s top scorers.

If the Dubs are to mount a serious charge for the Sam Maguire, those three forwards will need more scoring backup from the supporting cast.

Colm Basquel has shown impressive work rate but his scoring numbers are way down on recent seasons. Niall Scully hasn’t scored in any of the last three matches, though on the plus side Lorcan O’Dell is having an encouraging campaign.

Dublin have had a total of 14 different scorers throughout their entire championship campaign, Donegal had 12 in their win over Cavan.

The Dubs haven’t had more than nine different scorers in any fixture all season – they punch in with an average of seven per game. They had only six different scorers against Armagh, the Orchard County had 10.

The retirements of Paul Mannion and Dean Rock over the last 18 months further depleted a scoring roster that over the last six years has also lost score-getters such as Diarmuid Connolly, Bernard Brogan, Paul Flynn and Kevin McManamon.

It has essentially left O’Callaghan as the team’s figurehead – not merely the official captain but also their attacking general.

With the Cuala man up top, Dublin have a shot at beating all comers, but without him few are convinced they have the firepower to go all the way until the end of July.

Much of the analysis after Dublin’s recent defeat to Armagh focused on their 18 wides and four efforts that dropped short. Impressive, if undesired, numbers to have accumulated.

In the aftermath, Dessie Farrell was asked about the absence of O’Callaghan – who had limped out of their win over Galway after 45 minutes. Farrell was about to dress it up, play it down, but he couldn’t negotiate his way around the truth.

“I think what you’re supposed to say in this situation is that it’s an opportunity for somebody else but when you’re dealing with somebody like Con, it’s definitely a loss – there’s no denying that, there’s no getting away from that,” said Farrell.

“Ultimately, I think we missed his leadership out there at different times.

“Obviously he brings a level of composure and a level of calm that we struggled without at times today. We were at odds with ourselves at different stages and to identify the reasons for that is a challenge at this point in time. But perhaps missing Con is a contributing factor.”

The expectation is that O’Callaghan will feature on Saturday against Derry in Newry. Without him, that round three fixture becomes a far more treacherous encounter for Dublin.

In terms of scoring consistency, he has been the sole constant for Dublin all season. Of Dublin’s top three championship scorers right now, O’Callaghan is the only one who was also among their top three league scorers.

Seán Bugler (2-23) was Dublin’s top scorer in the league, O’Callaghan (1-14) was second while Luke Breathnach (0-16) was third.

Bugler was Dublin’s best player in the National League but he missed their Leinster semi-final against Meath with an ankle injury. Entering Saturday’s make-or-break clash against Derry he has a championship total of 0-8 to his name.

If Bugler was Dublin’s player of the league, Breathnach was probably their biggest discovery – he scored in six of their seven league games but the Ballinteer man got injured in advance of their round seven fixture against Tyrone and has not started in the championship.

One big concern for Dessie Farrell must be the lack of scores from deep. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Breathnach made substitute appearances against Galway and Armagh, but Dublin’s third highest scorer in the league has yet to open his championship account.

One big concern for Farrell must be the lack of scores from deep.

Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne has started to show some encouraging form in the middle of the field but he is not a scoring midfielder and indeed has yet to get on the scoreboard in 2025. Last season, Brian Fenton scored in five of Dublin’s seven championship outings.

Dublin have used Ciarán Kilkenny (0-5), Brian Howard (0-1) and Tom Lahiff (0-4) around the middle this season but in terms of defenders surging forward to score, they simply have not had those players on the pitch this season.

Lee Gannon, who had been injured, came off the bench to pop over two points against Armagh while Greg McEneaney scored 0-1 against Wicklow. In contrast to the hard-running defensive scoring weapons the Dubs once boasted in the likes of Jack McCaffrey and James McCarthy, they no longer carry such a devastating threat.

Eoin Murchan’s return from injury would be a significant boost in that regard while it remains to be seen if John Small can rediscover his form of old. So far the Dublin half-back line has struggled to punch holes at the other end of the field.

Another area of attacking concern for the Dubs is their lack of return in terms of two-pointers.

Dublin have kicked just seven two-pointers in their four championship games and in all of those matches their opponents outscored them from outside the arc. They have conceded a total of 14 two-pointers in the championship.

In Newry on Saturday, Dublin will need to make the numbers add up if they are to progress to the knockout stages of this year’s championship.

Dublin’s 2025 Championship Scorers