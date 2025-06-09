Tailteann Cup: Kildare to face Offaly as quarter-final pairings revealed

Kildare manager Brian Flanagan and his team ahead of the NFL Division 3 game against Offaly in March. Photograh: James Crombie/Inpho

Brian Flanagan’s Kildare will play Offaly in the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup after the draw was held on Monday morning.

Kildare, as group table-toppers, will have home advantage for the clash.

The midlands derby is one of two all-Leinster quarter-finals as Oisín McConville’s Wicklow will host Westmeath in the last eight of Gaelic football’s second tier competition.

Fermanagh will have a home tie against Sligo, while Wexford must travel to Limerick for their quarter-final clash.

READ MORE

All four fixtures will take place this weekend, with match details to be finalised later on Monday.

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Kildare v Offaly

Wicklow v Westmeath

Fermanagh v Sligo

Limerick v Wexford