Tailteann Cup: Kildare to face Offaly as quarter-final pairings revealed

Brian Flanagan’s Kildare will play Offaly in the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup after the draw was held on Monday morning.
Kildare, as group table-toppers, will have home advantage for the clash.
The midlands derby is one of two all-Leinster quarter-finals as Oisín McConville’s Wicklow will host Westmeath in the last eight of Gaelic football’s second tier competition.
Fermanagh will have a home tie against Sligo, while Wexford must travel to Limerick for their quarter-final clash.
All four fixtures will take place this weekend, with match details to be finalised later on Monday.
Tailteann Cup quarter-finals
Kildare v Offaly
Wicklow v Westmeath
Fermanagh v Sligo
Limerick v Wexford