Live GAA updates: Galway out to loosen Kilkenny’s hold on Leinster

Sunday’s fixtures

Leinster Senior Hurling Final:

Kilkenny v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm

Joe McDonagh Cup Final:

Kildare v Laois, Croke Park, 1.45pm

Tailteann Cup:

Wexford v Antrim, Wexford Park, 1pm

Sligo v Carlow, Tubbercurry, 2pm

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s Leinster hurling final between Kilkenny and Galway.

The Cats are aiming to make it six provincial titles in a row today, while Micheál Donoghue’s team are in search of a first title since 2018.

Derek Lyng’s side won comprehensively in their first meeting in the Leinster championship this year, but Galway have picked up form since that match.

Throw in at Croke Park for the Leinster final will be at 4pm.

Key Reads:

Seán Moran looks ahead to today’s Leinster final in an age where Munster hurling dominates.

[ Leinster hurling final and the battle for relevance ]

The Joe McDonagh Cup final is on currently in Croke Park. The teams went into the break level, but in the first play of the second half Laois score the opening goal of the game. Kildare 0-11 Laois 1-11

Today’s teams are as follows:

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy, Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh, Mikey Carey, Richie Reid, Paddy Deegan, Cian Kenny, Jordan Molloy, John Donnelly, Adrian Mullen, Billy Ryan, Stephen Donnelly, TJ Reid, Martin Keoghan

Galway: Éanna Murphy, Padraic Mannion, Daithí Burke, Fintan Burke, Cianan Fahy, Gavin Lee, TJ Brennan, Seán Linnane, David Burke, John Fleming, Cathal Mannion, Tom Monaghan, Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon, Kevin Cooney